Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2022 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

By Sharde Gillam
HelloBeautiful
 1 day ago

Source: Getty

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are well underway and we’re already swooning over all of the fashion that’s hit the red carpet! As usual, the celebs have showed up and showed out and we’re loving the various LEWKS that we’ve seen so far.

From Doja Cat’s sexy, sheer custom mint colored ensemble to Laverne Cox’s all-black everything slay, the fashion queens (and kings) are giving us life for music’s biggest night and we’re absolutely obsessed! As the stars make their way inside of MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas for the annual celebration of music, let’s take a look at some of our favorite looks from the night!

1. Spice

Source:Getty

Spice hit the red carpet of the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards donning this see-through lace ensemble that was everything!

2. Doja Cat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t2W7Z_0eyJPVvy00
Source:Getty

Doja Cat gave us life in this custom Versace mint sheer ensemble as she graced the red carpet of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

3. Laverne Cox

Source:Getty

Laverne Cox looked stunning in this all-black John Galliano lace ensemble as she graced the carpet of the biggest night in music.

4. Dreezy

Source:Getty

Dreezy served major fashion envy in this all-black and grey Mugler look with a waist-high slit that showed off her toned legs.

5. Yung Bleu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=395jZf_0eyJPVvy00
Source:Getty

Yung Bleu looked dapper int his all-black ensemble.

6. Jasmine Sanders

Source:Getty

Jasmine Sanders attended the annual event in this sheer black and red ensemble by Jean-Louis Sabaji and looked elegant as she graced the red carpet in her top knot bun and dangling earrings.

7. Anthony Mackie

Source:Getty

Anthony Mackie looked handsome in this all black ensemble and gold suit jacket that he wore to perfection.

8. Tiffany Haddish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12pmxV_0eyJPVvy00
Source:Getty

Tiffany Haddish looked radiant in this custom gold Prada gown that featured an oversized bow and cape on the back. She rocked her hair in a blonde finger wave hairstyle and served face and full fashion on the red carpet of the annual awards show.

9. Billy Porter

Source:Getty

Billy Porter looked stunning in this hot pink Valentino ensemble with ruffled sleeves and a ruffled train and turned heads as he graced the carpet of the annual award show.

10. London on da Track

Source:Getty

London on da Track attended the annual awards show in this dapper look.

11. 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals

Source:Getty

Chrissy Teigen and her hubby John Legend gave us couple goals at the annual event with Chrissy donning this elegant Nicole+Felicia Couture pink princess gown and John rocking an all-black suit.

12. Saweetie

Source:Getty

Saweetie looked pretty in pink in this two-piece Valentino ensemble with matching gloves. She had her platinum blonde baldie on full display and served face on the carpet ahead of the annual event.

13. Megan Thee Stallion

Source:Getty

Megan Thee Stallion turned heads in this one-shoulder animal print Roberto Cavalli gown, featuring a thigh high slit that showed off her toned legs.

14. Nas and Destiny

Source:Getty

Nas and his gorgeous daughter Destiny made it a father daughter date night as they donned all-black looks.

15. Lil Nas X

Source:Getty

Lil Nas X never disappoints when it comes to fashion and at the 64th Annual Grammys the rapper rocked an all-silver Balmain suit that certainly made a fashion statement.

16. Chloe Bailey

Source:Getty

Chloe Bailey shimmered in a silver, floor-length Valentino gown with a matching cape.

17. Tinashe

Source:Getty

Singer Tinashe looked flawless in a powder pink gown, with an oversized bow in the back.

18. H.E.R.

Source:Getty

The ever talented H.E.R. looked like a modern-day butterfly in a yellow, gold, and orange Dolce & Gabbana jumpsuit.

19. Cynthia Erivo

Source:Getty

Cynthia Erivo was a metallic beauty in a custom Louis Vuitton dress.

20. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-AWARD-ARRIVALS

Source:Getty

The ageless Lenny Kravitz stayed true to his rocker style in a custom silver Natalia Fedner top, black pants, and black boots.

21. SZA

Source:Getty

Sultry songbird SZA oozed Spring vibes in a floral gown with a long, nude, tulle train.

