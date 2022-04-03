ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Have researchers discovered how to stop crazy ants?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23yVSu_0eyJPTAW00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Scientists at the University of Texas Austin may have found a way to stop an invasive ant species.

UT said tawny crazy ants have been known to swarm breaker boxes on homes, air conditioning units, sewage pumps and other electrical devices in some parts of the southeastern U.S. They’re originally from South America but have been spreading for the past two decades.

Researchers at the university have found a fungal pathogen could be the key to stopping them. Spores from the pathogen, microsporidian, fill the abdomens of the crazy ants, taking over the insect’s fat cells to transform them into spore factories, according to UT Austin.

‘SAY GAY’ billboards go up in several US capitals

Scientists with Brackenridge Field Laboratory first observed this happening in crazy ants collected from Florida eight years ago. The pathogen was then found in crazy ants at sites across Texas.

A team observed 15 populations in Texas for eight years and found every population stricken by the pathogen declined, and 62% of them disappeared altogether. Scientists think the colonies could have collapsed because the pathogen cuts the lifespan of worker ants short, making it hard for a group to survive through winter, UT Austin said.

This specific pathogen only affects crazy ants in this way. Native ants and other arthropods seemed to be unharmed, according to UT, so researchers thought it was the perfect solution to the crazy ants problem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Niqcw_0eyJPTAW00
Edward LeBrun, a research scientist with the Texas Invasive Species Research Program at UT Austin’s Brackenridge Field Laboratory, collects tawny crazy ants (Courtesy: Thomas Swafford/University of Texas at Austin)

The Brackenridge Field Laboratory team tested out their theory in 2016 by deploying the pathogen at Estero Llano Grande State Park, which is located in Weslaco, Texas. UT said the park was plagued by crazy ants, and it was losing wildlife like scorpions, snakes, lizards, rabbits and birds to the insects.

For the test, the team used crazy ants from other sites that already had microsporidian, and put them near the nesting sites of crazy ants in the park. UT said the team then used hot dogs to attract the local ants and merge the two groups.

Robber asked victim to ‘pinky promise’ not to report it, man says

In the first year of the experiment, UT said the pathogen spread to the entire crazy ant population in Estero. Within two years, the population numbers took a nosedive. Today, crazy ants are “nonexistent” in the park, and native species are bouncing back.

Researchers have also depleted a second crazy ant community in an area of Austin. They plan to test this method more this spring at other Texas sites, researchers said.

You can find out more about the team’s research online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Severe weather chances Sunday and Monday

After a great Saturday, severe weather is in the forecast again Sunday and Monday. Look for clear skies and light winds Saturday night with lows near 50. Sunday will be warmer with increasing clouds in the afternoon. By late afternoon to evening, thunderstorms will form. Hail will be the biggest risk, however high winds and a very low tornado threat exist too.
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

Strong to severe storms Sunday into Monday

A stalled out front will be the focus of some strong to severe storms. Sunday evening, look for a few scattered storms to form near sunset in southwestern Oklahoma. The storms will move slowly east and weaken. Look for the chance for some damaging wind with these storms. Other, weaker storms may form overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
LiveScience

Weird ancient snakelike fossil caught in the act of losing its legs

Two 308 million-year-old fossils show creatures caught in evolutionary limbo between two forms: lizard-like and snake-like. The animals' sinuous, serpentine bodies have no front limbs, but sport two teeny lizard legs in the back. Scientists recently identified these unique fossils as a newfound genus and species, which they named Nagini...
WILDLIFE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
WRDW-TV

Clemson researchers discover cause of deadly dog disease

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Researchers with Clemson University say they’ve found a genetic cause of a disorder that can sometimes kill dogs. Congenital idiopathic megaesophagus, also known as CIM, is often found in German shepherds but other breeds are susceptible including Labrador retrievers, great Danes, dachshunds, and miniature schnauzers.
CLEMSON, SC
KFOR

Warm and Windy this Afternoon, Storms this Evening

After a mild start this morning, we’ll see nice weather this afternoon. Highs today will be in the upper-70’s and low-80’s. It will be windy as well with southerly gusts from 30-40 mph. After sunset, we will see storms develop across Western Oklahoma and move into the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ants#Birds#Insect#Snake
KFOR

Tracking severe storms across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A potent storm system tracked across Oklahoma from west to east late Tuesday. A tornado warning was issued for Pottawatomie and Seminole Counties until 11:45 p.m. Main threats large hail, damaging winds. low tornado threat. The OKC Metro timing is 9PM to 1 AM west...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

4 Seniors: What to do with cremated remains

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are planning your own memorial, or that of a loved one, you might be wondering what to do with ashes that are provided after cremation. Around 60 percent of Americans are now choosing cremation over a traditional burial. Cremated remains can be kept,...
ARTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
natureworldnews.com

Deadly Fungus That Pierces Ants’ Gut Cells are Wiping Out Invasive Ant Colonies in the U.S.

The days of the invasive crazy ant colonies across the Southeastern United States are numbered, and this isn't exactly bad news. The tawny crazy ants (Nylanderia fulva) have met their match in the form of a murder, funguslike pathogen that uses spring-loaded harpoonlike barbs to pierce the ants' gut cells, LiveScience reported. According to scientists, the pathogens drive the invading ant 'supercolonies' to extinction. This South American species has increasingly caused pest problem and threat to local wildlife more generally in the U.S. for over the past two decades.
AUSTIN, TX
KFOR

KFOR

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy