While the origins of the Razzie Awards came as an opportunity to playfully mock the major awards system, recent years have seen movie fans turning on the annual event, citing that the playfulness has left the organization and its intentions feel more malicious, which includes their recent decision to include an entire category devoted to the "Worst Performance By Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie." With Willis' family revealing earlier this week that he was retiring from acting due to a diagnosis of aphasia, which is a language disorder caused by brain damage that impacts the ability to communicate, the Razzies initially earned backlash for claiming he was "going out with a bang," though has since announced it was retroactively removing the category and award.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO