Ammon, ID

Two Ammon residents die after being ejected from truck, truck found in canal

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIDAHO FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Police say two Ammon residents are dead after their truck went into a canal Sunday morning. Police say they received reports about a truck...

On April 3rd, 2022, Idaho State Police received reports of a vehicle in a canal at 7:04 AM on N 3145 E, just north of County Line Road, near Osgood. At some time in the early morning hours of April 3rd, 2022, a 2008 Ford F150 was travelling northbound on River Road near County Line Road. The vehicle left the right shoulder of the roadway and came to a stop, submerged in a canal. A 37-year-old male and a 35-year-old female, both from Ammon, were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle. Both occupants succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash. Idaho State Police were assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Roberts EMS and Idaho Falls Fire Department. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
ACCIDENTS
