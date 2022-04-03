ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA’s Artemis I mega moon rocket test postponed

 1 day ago
Ben Smegelsky/NASA

CNN — The final prelaunch test of NASA’s Artemis I mission to the moon was postponed Sunday due to issues that prevented the safe loading of propellants into the mega rocket.

Monday is the agency’s next opportunity to begin fueling the 322-foot-tall (98-meter-tall) Artemis I rocket stack, including NASA’s Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft.

Teams are discussing if it’s possible to resume the test tomorrow.

The test, known as the wet dress rehearsal, began on Friday afternoon at 5 p.m. ET.

The wet dress rehearsal simulates every stage of launch without the rocket actually leaving the launchpad.

This includes powering on the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft, loading super cold propellant into the rocket’s tanks, going through a full countdown simulating launch, resetting the countdown clock and draining the rocket tanks.

Operations were stopped on Sunday before loading propellants into the core stage of the rocket “due to loss of ability to pressurize the mobile launcher,” according to an update shared by NASA.

Prime and redundant supply fans for the mobile launcher weren’t working properly, according to CNN.

“The fans are needed to provide positive pressure to the enclosed areas within the mobile launcher and keep out hazardous gases. Technicians are unable to safely proceed with loading the propellants into the rocket’s core stage and interim cryogenic propulsion stage without this capability.”

Prior to this issue on Sunday afternoon, Artemis I weathered a powerful thunderstorm at Kennedy Space Center on Saturday.

Four lightning strikes hit the lightning towers within the perimeter of Launchpad 39B. While the first three were low-intensity strikes to tower two, the fourth strike was much more intense and hit tower one.

When these strikes occurred, the Orion spacecraft and SLS rocket core stage were powered up. The rocket’s interim cryogenic propulsion stage and boosters were not, according to reports.

The fourth lightning strike was “the strongest we have seen since we installed the new lightning protection system,” tweeted Jeremy Parsons, deputy manager of the exploration ground systems program at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, who has been providing regular updates all weekend. “It hit the catenary wire that runs between the 3 towers. System performed extremely well & kept SLS and Orion safe. Glad we enhanced protection since Shuttle!”

Each of the towers are topped with a fiberglass mast and series of overhead, or catenary, wires and conductors that help divert lightning strikes away from the rocket, Parsons explained.

This new system provided more shielding than the one used during the Shuttle program. It also has an array of sensors that can determine the condition of the rocket after lightening strikes, preventing days of delays caused when teams have to assess the rocket.

Despite the strikes and delays, team were prepared to carry on with the wet dress rehearsal Sunday until they encountered the tanking issue.

Parsons shared a reminder that this is the point of the wet dress rehearsal — working out the kinks of a new system before launch day.

“A nice thing about this being a test, and not launching today, is that we have flexibility with the test window to work through first time issues,” Parsons tweeted.

The results of the wet dress rehearsal will determine when the uncrewed Artemis I will launch on a mission that goes beyond the moon and returns to Earth.

This mission will kick off NASA’s Artemis program, which is expected to return humans to the moon and land the first woman and the first person of color on the lunar surface by 2025.

