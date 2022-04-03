Meet Draper James Lead Designer, Kathryn Sukey

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A slight impractical cloud may hover over the best mini handbags, but don’t let that rain on your fashion parade. Like the stylish clutches, teensy handhelds, tiny crossbodies, and so-small shoulder bags may be little and capable of containing not much more than a lipstick and credit card. But plenty of great things come in small packages—like dazzling diamond earrings or a gorgeous ring, for instance—and baby bags are no different. Besides, paring things down to the strict essentials makes life that breezier whether you’re dressing for errands, a party, or a weekend adventure around town. And let us not dismiss the dopamine-dressing urge to wear things that boost moods and spark smiles—joy is unquestionably the best reason to invest in any trend, with teeny handbags being one of them.

APPAREL ・ 6 HOURS AGO