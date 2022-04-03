ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Meet Draper James Lead Designer, Kathryn Sukey

By Zoe Yarborough
styleblueprint.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKathryn Sukey has been designing clothes since she was old enough to choose her own outfits. But it was when she moved to her husband’s hometown of New York City that her dream of pursuing a career in fashion began to take shape. After working her way up through the designer...

styleblueprint.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Draper James Is Launching Its First-Ever Footwear Collection Via a License With Aldo

Click here to read the full article. Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James fashion label today the launch of its first-ever footwear collection. After rolling out a collection of slippers in Q4, Draper James introduces a total of 37 new footwear pieces ranging from sandals, flats, kitten heels, espadrilles and evening sandals. The shoes are available for purchase in Draper James stores and its website as well as Zappos and Nordstrom. Prices range between $85 and $140. “We felt like we could really fill a white space in the shoe industry in the same way that we’ve done with our ready-to-wear and jewelry and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Justin Bieber Suits Up in Platform Crocs & Wife Hailey Bieber Wears Strapless Silk Dress at Grammy Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. The Biebers arrived in contrasting styles in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. Justin Bieber hit the red carpet in a streetwear-worthy outfit, featuring an oversized gray Balenciaga suit designed by Demna Gvasalia. The ensemble consisted of a blazer with sleeves hanging over his hands, as well as wide-leg trousers with a silver waller chain. Completing the look was a white tank top, hot pink beanie and oval-shaped black sunglasses. On the more formal end of the spectrum, Hailey Bieber was the picture of elegance in a white strapless silk gown by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
WWD

Fall 2022 Trend: Bright Monochromatic Dressing

Bright monochromatic dressing, a favorite fall trend among key retailers, brought powerful messages of energy and glamour to the season. Some vibrant examples ranged from a pink faux fur coat and matching cocktail dress at Michael Kors to a vivid red sleek dress and tonal high boot at Courrèges to a novelty take on a yellow tracksuit at Matty Bovan.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

42 Itty-Bitty Mini Bags That Make a Serious Style Statement

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A slight impractical cloud may hover over the best mini handbags, but don’t let that rain on your fashion parade. Like the stylish clutches, teensy handhelds, tiny crossbodies, and so-small shoulder bags may be little and capable of containing not much more than a lipstick and credit card. But plenty of great things come in small packages—like dazzling diamond earrings or a gorgeous ring, for instance—and baby bags are no different. Besides, paring things down to the strict essentials makes life that breezier whether you’re dressing for errands, a party, or a weekend adventure around town. And let us not dismiss the dopamine-dressing urge to wear things that boost moods and spark smiles—joy is unquestionably the best reason to invest in any trend, with teeny handbags being one of them.
APPAREL
Hello Magazine

Martha Stewart's Easter collection is in the big Macy's sale

Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart has the recipe for a hoppy Easter with her pretty collection of Easter tableware and decor. And there’s some very good news for you if you’re looking to set a gorgeous Instagrammable table for your Easter meal – selected items from the Martha Stewart Easter collection at Macy's are on sale.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy