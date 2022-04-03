ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Krispy Kreme will give you 12 free doughnuts if either NCAA championship game is decided by 12 points

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

(NEXSTAR) – Does Krispy Kreme have some sort of gambling problem?

The doughnut chain announced this week that customers can redeem a dozen free doughnuts — yes, an entire dozen — if either of the upcoming college basketball championship games is “decided by a dozen” points.

If indeed the final score is decided by exactly 12 points, anyone and everyone in the U.S. will qualify for a free Original Glazed dozen at participating Krispy Kreme locations for one day only on April 5.

Guests wishing to redeem the deal merely need to pay any sales tax. Other restrictions also apply.

Streaker interrupts Rockets-Kings game, quickly gets tackled by security

As Krispy Kreme notes, it’s not entirely uncommon of for an NCAA championship game to be decided by 12 points. It happened during both the men’s and women’s championship games in 2002, as well as another seven times in NCAA history.

Can’t wait for the championship games? Participating Krispy Kreme locations are also offering free glazed doughnuts (one per customer) for any guest who shows “proof of either a busted or booming bracket.” Others can redeem a $1 Original Glazed dozen with any other purchase of another dozen doughnuts if they sign up for Krispy Kreme’s Sweet Rewards program by April 2.

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Championship is scheduled for Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. EST. The 2022 NCAA Men’s Championship is scheduled for Monday, April 4 at 9:20 p.m. EST.

