ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Rattlesnake’s farewell: ‘Stone Cold’ wrestles final match at WrestleMania

By Austin Kellerman, Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lsbnb_0eyJOC1600

(NEXSTAR) — “Stone Cold” Steve Austin returned to a main-event slot at WWE’s biggest show beating current superstar Kevin Owens in a no-holds barred match to close out Saturday night’s edition of WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The 57-year-old hall of famer received one of the night’s loudest ovations in front of a rowdy home state crowd of more than 77,000 people. In what was billed as a special edition of The KO Show, Owens initially sat down with Austin for an interview but quickly challenged him to an anything goes match. Minutes later, a referee was in the ring and Austin was competing nearly 20 years after his retirement.

“The Texas Rattlesnake” started the match by roughing up Owens while he actively drank beer . Before you knew it, the pair was throwing punches out in the crowd and battling throughout the massive home of the Dallas Cowboys. They eventually worked their way back to ringside where Austin again downed a few beers while beating on his opponent.

It appeared Austin’s comeback may end in a loss when Owens hit Austin with his own version of the Stone Cold Stunner, but the more experienced competitor was able to kick out at the last second. Owens then brought a steel chair in the ring hoping to finish the job. The move backfired and Austin was able to nail a Stunner for a pinfall victory.

Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania

After the match, Austin celebrated by drinking even more beer and hitting Owens and announcer Byron Saxton with additional stunners as the excited crowd filed out of the stadium.

Weeks ago, Owens started running down the state of Texas as part of an effort to get his “WrestleMania moment” and lure Austin out of retirement.  Wrestling insiders figured Owens might be biting off more than he could chew and that proved to be the case Saturday night.

Prior to this weekend, Austin’s final match took place at WrestleMania 19 against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

WrestleMania since retirement

Since retiring from the ring, Austin has had fairly regular appearances at WrestleMania.  His highest profile role likely came at WrestleMania 23 when he served as referee for the “Battle of the Billionaires” featuring Vince McMahon and Donald Trump.  On that night, he gave the future president a Stone Cold Stunner – a scenario we’ll likely never see again.

He’s made other appearances as a special guest enforcer and interview segment guest.

Phenix City Police respond to shooting at Sumbry Hill Apartments

During the last WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium, Austin joined hall of famers Shawn Michaels and Mick Foley to battle off a bad guy group “League of Nations.”  Following the WrestleMania 32 melee, the legends were asked to joined tag team The New Day for a dance off.  As had been the case throughout his career, Austin made it seem like he’d play along but instead delivered a Stunner to New Day’s Xavier Woods.

Gallery: Stone Cold through the years

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f6WbK_0eyJOC1600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hmojv_0eyJOC1600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uvrM2_0eyJOC1600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R59rh_0eyJOC1600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E2kA5_0eyJOC1600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yfwia_0eyJOC1600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K03wv_0eyJOC1600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=069G1p_0eyJOC1600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u1OeK_0eyJOC1600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21v90m_0eyJOC1600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SIpTp_0eyJOC1600

Becoming wrestling’s hottest act

25 years ago at WrestleMania, Austin competed in a career-changing match against Bret Hart.  The submission match at WrestleMania 13 ended with Austin passing out in a pool of his own blood and Hart being declared the victor.  Austin’s refusal to give up and eventual refusal to seek medical attention after the match led to him becoming a favorite with the fans.

In the months that followed, he’d be referred to as a “hellraiser” and prove to be a constant thorn in the side of McMahon’s on-air character.  The pair had one of the hottest feuds in wrestling history and produced record box office and merchandising business.  As an antihero, Austin became wrestling’s hottest act of the 90s.

Late night house fire in Columbus

His biggest in-ring rival proved to be The Rock.  The pair would end up headlining three WrestleManias with Austin getting the better of Johnson in two of those matches. The pair credits each other for much of the success they respectively enjoyed in WWE.

At WrestleMania 30 in New Orleans, Austin and The Rock reunited in the ring with another wrestling titan, Hulk Hogan.  The trio enjoyed beers to begin the anniversary broadcast.

Other WrestleMania notes

  • During night one of Wrestlemania, Charlotte Flair defeated “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” Ronda Rousey by pinfall to retain her Smackdown Women’s Championship.
  • YouTube superstar Logan Paul earned a WrestleMania win after his tag team partner The Miz pinned Rey Mysterio to defeat Rey and his son Dominik.  After the victory, The Miz turned on Paul hitting the Skull-Crushing Finale and leaving him laying.
  • Bianca Belair captured the RAW Women’s Championship defeating champ Becky Lynch.
  • Rick Boogs suffered a serious leg injury in his WrestleMania debut. Boogs was unable to finish the match. The show’s announcers confirmed he’d need surgery.
  • On Friday night, wrestling legend The Undertaker was inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame as part of WrestleMania weekend.  He appeared in front of the crowd on Saturday and received a standing ovation.
  • WrestleMania will be headlined by a Sunday night showdown pitting WWE champion Brock Lesnar against Universal champion Roman Reigns in a “winner take all” match. It begins at 8pm ET and is available exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3

15K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WRBL News 3

Suspects arrested, narcotics and gambling devices seized in Opelika raid

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A multi-agency operation led to an early Saturday morning raid at home in Opelika.  Details are still surfacing, but Opelika police confirmed on Saturday, April 2, at approximately 12:30 AM, Opelika Police, Auburn Police, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County SWAT, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, and Aviation Unit of the […]
OPELIKA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
stillrealtous.com

Big Title Change Takes Place At WrestleMania 38

Last year Becky Lynch made her surprise return during the SummerSlam pay-per-view, and she became a champion once again when she defeated Bianca Belair in an impromptu title match. Becky Lynch has been holding the belt since SummerSlam, and Bianca Belair has been trying to make her way back into...
WWE
WFLA

Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes, one of the founders of WWE’s top competitor All Elite Wrestling, made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas to face former world champion Seth Rollins.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One: Steve Austin Vs. Kevin Owens (No Holds Barred Match)

No Holds Barred Match: Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens. The bell rings as WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin gets ready in the corner. Kevin Owens paces around the ring as the crowd pops. Austin approaches Owens in the middle of the ring and they face off. Austin talks some trash and they have words. Austin rocks Owens with a right hand and they start brawling. Austin beats Owens into the corner, then beats him down. Austin stomps a mud hole in Owens now as the fans count along with the first slow 7 stomps.
WWE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Tiger Woods

Over the past few days rumors about Tiger Woods potentially playing in the Masters have grown louder. Earlier this week, Tiger, along with his son, Charlie, and longtime friend Justin Thomas made the trip to Augusta National. Woods reportedly “looked good” playing a full 18 holes. Of course,...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Hart
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Hulk Hogan
Person
Charlotte Flair
Person
Mick Foley
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Miz
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Byron Saxton
Person
Rey Mysterio
FanSided

WrestleMania attendance record: WWE’s record crowd for flagship event

WrestleMania 38 takes place on Saturday, Apr. 2 and Sunday, Apr. 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Here is the record for the largest attendance in the event’s history. WrestleMania 38 has arrived, and will take over the Dallas, Texas area. Nights One and Two of the massive wrestling event will take place inside the massive AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
ComicBook

WWE Fans Freaking Out Over Vince McMahon Screwing Up the Stone Cold Stunner at WrestleMania

Pat McAfee had his big WrestleMania moment during Night Two of WrestleMania 38, as after an entertaining throwdown with Austin Theory McAfee was able to take down Vince McMahon's star apprentice. Then he ended up getting into a match with Vince himself after some taunting, who then cheated in every way to pin him and give Theory some of the WrestleMania glory. Luckily Stone Cold Steve Austin was still in the building and he came down to deliver a Stone Cold Stunner to Vince just like old times, but this time around Vince didn't quite get the timing right and ended up just falling over like a ton of bricks after the move, so Austin had to chase him down to hit it, and fans can't stop making jokes about it.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stone Cold#Combat#Nexstar
FanSided

Look: Dominik Mysterio pays tribute to Eddie Guerrero with WrestleMania 38 ring attire

Dominik Mysterio took the WrestleMania 38 stage, his first time in that limelight, and paid tribute to the late WWE legend Eddie Guerrero. With the stage set for WWE WrestleMania 38 in Arlington, TX, one of the matches on Saturday night was set with Rey Mysterio tag-teaming with his son, Dominik Mysterio, to face off against The Miz and social media sensation Logan Paul.
WWE
Financial World

Ryan Katz: The news of Dusty Rhodes ’death shook me like none before

WWE Former NXT Associate Producer Ryan Katz spoke about his release from WWE on Handsome Genius Club Radio Show “I got a phone call that came during a time where I had a discussion with one of my bosses that seemed to go pretty well and then he went to go take a call and I went on with my day,” Katz recalled, as quoted by wrestlinginc.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Producers Revealed For WrestleMania 38 Night One And Two

The producers have been revealed for both nights of WWE WrestleMania 38, courtesy of PWInsider. The following producers worked Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 38:. * Chris Park produced RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro retaining over The Street Profits and Alpha Academy. * Adam Pearce produced Bobby Lashley defeating Omos.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
WWE
The Spun

The Undertaker Speech Goes Viral: WWE World Reacts

On Friday night, longtime WrestleMania superstar The Undertaker claimed his spot in sports entertainment history as the headline inductee of the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame. The 6-foot-10, 300 lbs mammoth of a man was well-known for his stone-cold demeanor throughout his nearly 30-year wrestling career. But as he accepted his spot in the Hall of Fame last night, his emotions truly shined through.
WWE
WRBL News 3

BREAKING: Heavy police presence at McDonald’s on US 80

UPDATE 04/04/2022 2:25 p.m. – According to reports a law enforcement officer has been stabbed. The incident happened Monday afternoon. RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence at the McDonald’s restaurant on US 80. Officers from multiple agencies are currently on scene at the incident, which is on US 80 near […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy