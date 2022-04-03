ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Husker Baseball Sweeps Buckeyes

By Kaleb Henry
AllHuskers
AllHuskers
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uaU5J_0eyJO5vG00

Nebraska improved to 4-2 in the Big Ten with a 3-0 weekend

Finally, a big weekend for Big Red baseball.

Nebraska (12-14, 4-2 Big Ten) went to Columbus, Ohio, on a three-game losing streak, having lost five of the last six contests. But the bats came to life and the defense stayed steady in a sweep of Ohio State (8-16, 0-4 Big Ten) by scores of 5-3, 10-5 and 17-5.

The Huskers had to grind out the victory Friday.

After scoring a run in each of the first two innings, the Huskers led 2-0 going into the seventh. That's when Shay Schanaman was pulled from the game after 6.1 innings, giving up just one run before his exit. Schanaman struck out eight and walked three.

NU added another run in the eighth and two more in the ninth inning. Ohio State made things interesting with two runs in the bottom of the ninth but couldn't close the gap entirely.

Griffin Everitt notched two hits on the day while Cam Chick had a solo home run and scored twice.

The bats jumped to life in game two Saturday. Tied 3-3 after three innings, the Huskers scored three runs in the fourth and four in the sixth to pull away for good.

Koty Frank dealt 4.1 innings, giving up five runs, four of them earned, on six hits. Tyler Martin came in for 3.2 innings of work, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out four. Braxton Bragg struck out two in his 1.0 inning on the bump.

Eight Huskers got hits, including two for both Everitt and Luke Sartori. Everitt notched a home run as part of his two RBI day. Max Anderson also hit a grand slam while leading NU with four RBIs.

Game three on Sunday was all Nebraska.

NU got the scoring started in the first inning with a pair of runs, then promptly gave up three in the bottom of the inning. But the Buckeyes had no answers the rest of the way, despite racking up 11 hits.

Nebraska smacked the ball around to the tune of 16 hits, posting three runs in the fourth inning, two in the fifth, three in the seventh, and seven in the ninth. That final frame included a grand slam from Sartori, who finished the day with two hits, three runs and four RBIs.

Six Huskers notched multi-hit days, with eight different players getting hits.

Nebraska heads to Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers are 1-1 against the Mavs so far this season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Comments / 0

AllHuskers
AllHuskers

689

Followers

302

Posts

419K+

Views

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Message: College Football World Reacts

Watch out, college football. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a pretty scary admission for the rest of the country on Saturday. While Saban is typically pretty critical of his team in the offseason, he had a surprising admission this weekend. “This team doesn’t have any complainers,” Saban said on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Duke Players Leave Court Without Shaking UNC Players’ Hands After Losing Final Four Game: VIDEO

Duke and North Carolina played an instant classic last night in the Final Four, but some of the players’ actions after the buzzer have fans buzzing on social media. With the game ending and a handshake line forming, many of the Duke players walked back to the locker room without offering the gesture of sportsmanship. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who saw his career come to an end with the loss to his bitter rival, went through the line; but many of the players instead went straight back to the locker room, On3 reports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

LeBron Reveals The 3 Colleges He Would’ve Considered

LeBron James went straight from high school to the NBA, going No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 Draft. LeBron has maintained throughout his career that he likely would’ve gone to Ohio State. The Akron, Ohio native remains a Buckeyes fan and is often spotted at football games in the fall. LeBron also has his own locker inside of Ohio State’s basketball arena.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
The Spun

Hubert Davis’ Comment On Michael Jordan Is Going Viral

UNC men’s basketball is playing for the national championship on Monday, and the program’s most famous alumnus–Michael Jordan–could be in attendance. However, Hubert Davis, the Tar Heels’ head coach, is wishing MJ could do more than just show up and hang out as a fan.
NBA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Villanova Coach Jay Wright

While Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski is getting all of the love ahead of the Final Four (and deservedly so, considering it’s his final season) there might not be a better college basketball coach than Villanova’s Jay Wright. Wright, who’s won two national championships at Villanova, could be on...
VILLANOVA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Martin
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reacts To Kansas’ Dominant Performance

Dick Vitale was thoroughly impressed with the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday night. KU handled Villanova from wire-to-wire. Pulling away in the end, 81-65, on their way to the NCAA championship game. Vitale took to his Twitter after the game to share his thoughts on Kansas’ outstanding night. “The Kansas...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Women's college basketball insider paints grim outlook on Paige Bueckers after Final Four win

The UConn Huskies women’s basketball team is onto the National Championship following Friday night’s 63-58 victory over Stanford in the Final Four. Now, the Huskies face off against South Carolina in the title game on Sunday. When UConn goes up against South Carolina with a championship on the line, it will be doing so with star Paige Bueckers at less than full strength.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckeyes#Sweeps#Ohio State#College Baseball#College Sports#Husker Baseball#Nebraska#Big Red#Nu
The Oregonian

No. 13 Oregon softball swept by No. 3 UCLA

Oregon softball could not avoid being swept by UCLA. Rachel Cid was 2 for 3 with an RBI single but not enough other batters could find success against UCLA’s Lauren Shaw in a 4-2 loss for the No. 13 Ducks to the No. 3 Bruins at Easton Stadium on Sunday.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Kearney Hub

Millard teams squeak out wins against Kearney High

MILLARD — Millard South scored three runs in the bottom of seventh inning on Saturday to claim a 6-5 win over Kearney, nading the Bearcats their second loss of the day as they fell to Millard West, 5-3, earlier in the afternoon. Both Millard teams are ranked in the...
KEARNEY, NE
Daily Iowan

Iowa softball loses three games to Maryland, drops to 0-6 in Big Ten play

Iowa softball was swept by Maryland this weekend. The Terrapins beat the Hawkeyes three times at Maryland Softball Stadium in College Park. Iowa was outscored by Maryland, 9-24, on the series. Four pitchers took the mound for the Hawkeyes: senior Breanna Vasquz, sophomore Denali Loecker, and freshmen Emma Henderson and Devyn Greer. The group gave up 26 hits on the series.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
AllHuskers

AllHuskers

Lincoln, NE
689
Followers
302
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

All Huskers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Nebraska athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/nebraska

Comments / 0

Community Policy