DELAWARE – March 21st is “World Down Syndrome Day,” which was recently recognized as a national holiday in Delaware by Governor John Carney. 47 ABC spoke with the Down Syndrome Association of Delaware about their thoughts on the day and their mission. Lauren Gates, an Executive Director with the association says this day is filled with mix-matched colored socks to start a conversation and bring awareness to down syndrome. She says they want to continue making an impact in the Down syndrome community and normalizing their place in society.

