Look Back On the Most Iconic Red Carpet Looks from the 2002 Grammys

Miley Cyrus is kind of known for her boundary-pushing, leaving-little-to-the-imagination fashion sense. And her latest outfit is right on brand. On Thursday, the pop star posted a video to her Instagram Story that filmed a meet-and-greet outside of her hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She hugged fans, waved, and posed for photos all while wearing the shortest romper imaginable. She paired the skintight multicolored one-piece with black gloves, matching chunky, knee-high boots from Ganni, and reflective sunglasses. Her blonde hair was styled into a bob with brunette tones sticking out from underneath.
