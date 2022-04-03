Look Back On the Most Iconic Red Carpet Looks from the 2002 Grammys

70 and fabulous! Lynda Carter was simply glowing as she supported friend Diane von Furstenberg who was being honored with an award. No shoes, no problem! Lynda Carter, 70, didn’t let the lack of footwear stop her from looking phenomenal in Washington, D.C. on Friday, March 11. The Wonder Woman icon dazzled in a gorgeous sequin gown designed by friend Diane von Furstenberg, who was being honored with the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Women of Leadership Award at the Library of Congress. While Lynda likely arrived with some high heels on, she ditched them to pose for photographers at the soirée.

