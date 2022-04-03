ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch the 2022 Grammy Awards

By Zoe Christen Jones
CBS New York
 1 day ago

After a long delay, music's biggest night is finally returning. The 2022 Grammy Awards are being held on Sunday, April 3, with performances from stars like BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X With Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo.

The show was postponed in January due to a nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases during the Omicron surge. Now, with cases declining and states dropping mask mandates, the Grammy Awards will be back to celebrate music and its biggest stars, live on CBS and Paramount+.

Instead of taking place at the now-renamed Staples Center in Los Angeles, the event has been moved to Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. For the second year in a row, comedian and "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah will return as host.

Here's what audiences can expect to see when they tune in on Sunday.

How to watch the Grammys

  • What: The 64th annual Grammy Awards
  • Date: Sunday, April 3, 2022
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT (Red carpet coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT)
  • Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • On TV: Your local CBS station
  • Online stream: Live and on demand on Paramount+
  • Live updates: Check CBSNews.com for an updated list of winners and breakout stars
Host Trevor Noah speaks onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Big stars and even bigger performances

When the show was originally scheduled, Lady Gaga, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X With Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo, all of whom debuted new projects in 2021, were announced as performers.

Last week, the Recording Academy announced an expanded roster of performances, including Jon Batiste, H.E.R, Nas and Chris Stapleton.

12-time Grammy winners Foo Fighters, who earned three nominations this year, were scheduled to perform, but will not appear after the recent death of their beloved drummer, Taylor Hawkins .

Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler, will also take the stage on Sunday with Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo. The four will sing during the In Memoriam segment, featuring songs and a dedication to beloved American composer Stephen Sondheim, who died in November .

A night to make history?

Like all great award shows, Sunday holds the potential for several history-worthy moments.

Jazz artist Jon Batiste leads the pack with total of 11 nominations, including Record of the Year for  his album "Freedom," and Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for his work in the animated film "Soul ."

Fresh off her first Oscar win , Sunday night could be a major success for pop queen Billie Eilish. If "Happier Than Ever" takes home the Grammy for Record of the Year on Sunday, she will become the first artist to win that category three years in a row.

BTS could become the first K-pop group to win a Grammy for their summer hit "Butter," and Taylor Swift has the chance to become the artist with the most wins in Album of the Year, topping legends Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder and Frank Sinatra.

