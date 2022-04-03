ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Astros' Verlander to start 3rd game of season, face Angels

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y2t4f_0eyJM8V100

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander pitched five solid innings in his final spring training tune-up Sunday and pronounced himself healthy and ready to start the season.

His next start is set to come in the third game of the year, next Saturday night on the road against the Los Angeles Angels.

“I’m happy to get through it healthy, but I still have some stuff to work on,” Verlander said. “I’m looking at it two different ways. Definitely pleased with the health part, though.”

The two-time Cy Young winner hasn't pitched in the regular season since July 2020 — after making his first start in the pandemic-delayed year, he had Tommy John surgery.

Verlander made four starts this spring, allowing two runs in 13 2/3 innings while striking out 15 and walking four. He hadn't permitted a run until Washington scored twice against him Sunday — both scored on a single by Cesar Hernandez in the fifth as Verlander approached his pitch count target of 75.

Verlander lamented inconsistent timing within his mechanics after allowing six hits. He also struck out five, including Nationals star Juan Soto twice.

Astros manager Dusty Baker thought Verlander tired in the fifth. But overall, Baker said the 39-year-old righty's spring went as well as he could have hoped.

“Just to see him healthy and see him have that same desire to succeed, it went great,” Baker said.

Pitching on a program designed to have him ready by opening day, Verlander was the lone Astros starting pitcher to make four Grapefruit League starts this spring.

“Hopefully my body is used to the five-man rotation, the five- or six-day routine, and just try to make it as normal as possible,” Verlander said of his plans for the next few days.

Houston’s concludes spring training with Monday's game against the New York Mets.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Died On Sunday Night

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees, Mets Reportedly Agree To Rare Trade

A couple of New York baseball players will be hopping on a different subway to get to work this season. In a rare swap between the rival ballclubs, the Mets traded one of their right-handed arms to the Yankees in exchange for a lefty hurler. Per the New York Post‘s...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees, Rangers Agreed To Trade On Saturday

On Saturday, the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers agreed to a trade centered around right-handed pitcher Albert Abreu. The Yankees are sending Abreu and left-handed pitcher Robby Ahlstrom to the Rangers in exchange for catcher Jose Trevino. Abreu will be added to the Rangers’ Major League roster. In 28...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Cy Young
Person
Juan Soto
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Game Mechanics#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of UNC Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is best known for his six NBA championships, but the legendary player won a national title at North Carolina, too. Monday night, North Carolina will look to add another championship to the program’s all-time resume. UNC is set to take on Kansas in Monday night’s NCAA Tournament...
NBA
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy