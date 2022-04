Urbandale is building a "natural playscape" park, which resembles more of the twists and turns of a forest rather than a traditional playground.Why it matters: The "natural" park encourages kids to be creative and to think on their feet more than they do with the slides and swings they already know, said Jan Herke, director of Urbandale's Parks and Rec. Kids may lift logs and build forts with each other. Or they can walk down to the nearby creek and play with the water."This park will change literally every time the child's there," Herke said. State of play: Barrett Boesen...

