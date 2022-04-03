ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Reds' Brandon Drury: Exits after HBP

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Drury was removed from Sunday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks in the top of the fifth inning...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

White Sox, Blue Jays swap catchers in trade

It is not every day that two teams complete a catcher-for-catcher swap trade, but the Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays did just that on Sunday. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the White Sox have acquired Reese McGuire in exchange for Zack Collins. Collins featured in three seasons...
MLB
NBC Sports

A's trade pitcher Manaea to Padres for two prospects

The Athletics' fire sale continued early Sunday morning. Oakland traded starting pitcher Sean Manaea and pitching prospect Aaron Holiday to the San Diego Padres in exchange for two prospects, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand was first to report. The A's made the trade official shortly after the news broke. After the A's...
MLB
CBS Sports

Sean Manaea trade: Padres acquire lefty from Athletics in four-player deal, per report

The Padres and Athletics have agreed to a four-player trade that will send veteran left-handed starter Sean Manaea to San Diego, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.. The Padres will also receive minor-league right-hander Aaron Holiday, while Oakland nets right-hander Adrian Martinez and teenage infielder Euribiel Angeles. Manaea, an impending free...
MLB
Fox 32 Chicago

Backup backstop swap: Chicago White Sox deal Zack Collins for Toronto Blue Jays' Reese McGuire

GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Chicago White Sox have acquired Reese McGuire from the Toronto Blue Jays for Zack Collins in a trade of reserve catchers. McGuire batted .253 with a homer and 10 RBIs in a career-high 78 games last year. The 27-year-old McGuire made his big league debut in 2018. He is a .248 hitter with nine homers and 26 RBIs in 141 career games, all with the Blue Jays.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Headed for roster spot

McCarthy is projected to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster as a backup outfielder, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. The lefty-swinging McCarthy can play all three outfield positions, offers a speed element for manager Torey Lovullo, and played well enough to earn a spot. After a 1-for-3 with a stolen base and run scored as the starting center fielder Sunday, McCarthy is 10-for-30 with a home run, triple, double, four RBI, three stolen bases and five runs scored over 12 Cactus League games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Out with Grade 2 oblique strain

Manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday that Rojas will be out for "weeks, not days" after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 right oblique strain, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Rojas was set to start on the left side of Arizona's infield, but he'll now be sidelined for Opening...
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Max Schrock: Managing calf strain

Schrock was diagnosed with a strained left calf after exiting Sunday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Schrock was poised to open the season in a utility role for the Reds, but his availability for Thursday's season opener in Atlanta is now up in the air. The 27-year-old also spent a month on the shelf with a left calf strain last year, though it's unclear how much time he's expected to miss this time around.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Victor Robles: Strikes deal with Nats

Robles and the Nationals agreed Sunday on a one-year, $1.65 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. The agreed-upon deal clears the way for the 24-year-old to be part of the Opening Day roster. He's expected to serve as the Nationals' everyday center fielder, but he was awarded the job largely on the back of his defense rather than anything he's done at the dish during spring training. He entered Sunday's game against the Astros with a .133/.278/.411 slash line through his first eight Grapefruit League contests.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Taking hill Opening Day

The Diamondbacks announced Bumgarner as their starting pitcher for Thursday's season opener versus the Padres in Arizona. Bumgarner's status as a four-time All-Star more than anything likely allowed him to pick up the Opening Day nod, as his first two seasons in Arizona haven't justified him receiving the assignment over Zac Gallen (shoulder) or Merrill Kelly. The 32-year-old at least showed some improvement in 2021 after a disastrous debut season in the desert, accruing a 4.67 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 124:39 K:BB in 146.1 innings. Bumgarner's ability to eat innings and limit walks are still valuable skills at this stage of his career, but his diminishing strikeout rate and poor team context make him little more than a back-end option on a fantasy pitching staff in the majority of leagues.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Raking this spring

Wendle got the start at shortstop and hit leadoff in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, going 1-for-3 to improve his spring line to .346/.393/.385. Acquired from the Rays in the offseason, the veteran utility player will likely spend most of his time this season at third base for the Marlins. Wendle launched a career-high 11 homers in 2021, but his main fantasy appeal comes from his ability to make contact (.274 career hitter) and swipe some bases (42 steals in 57 attempts over 436 MLB games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Rocky spring continues

Melancon allowed three runs on three hits and two walks over one inning in Saturday's spring training game against the White Sox. Melancon is the Diamondbacks' closer, but he's had a rocky spring with six runs allowed in 3.1 innings. He's perceived to have high stability in the closer role, but in case things go sideways, Ian Kennedy is the closer-in-waiting.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Projected to DH often

Mancini is hitting .261 (6-for-23) with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in nine Grapefruit League games. Mancini is penciled in as the Orioles' primary designated hitter this season, though there's also a decent chance he draws time at first base if Ryan Mountcastle needs to rest his legs. Regardless of how often he plays the field, Mancini can be expected to play nearly every day after posting a .255/.326/.432 slash line with 21 home runs, 71 RBI and 77 runs scored in 147 contests last season. The 30-year-old could also see some time in the corner outfield positions, though Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander will be the usual outfield from left to right.
MLB
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Explains poor results

Melancon has been "toying" with new grips on pitches, explaining his poor results thus far in Cactus League outings, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Melancon is experimenting with new grips on his cutter, two-seam fastball and changeup, the last of which he plans to incorporate more heavily into his mix in 2022. The Diamondbacks' projected closer has allowed six runs on seven hits and four walks over 3.1 innings. Saying he's "not concerned" about the results at this point, Melancon talked about testing multiple grips in the relatively safe environment of spring training action, and he can always revert to previous grips. As for the changeup, he said, "I didn't have a change-up for a long time. I've developed one. My goal is to throw one this year and use it often. That's been a major part of this for me." So, the pitcher feels there's nothing to see here in terms of his Cactus League performance.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Wins backup job

Herrera will be the backup catcher after the Diamondbacks reassigned Juan Graterol to minor-league camp Sunday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Herrera has been with the organization since 2014 but will be making his first appearance in the majors. He'll back up Carson Kelly, while the Diamondbacks use Daulton Varsho mostly in center field. Herrera is 3-for-16 (.188) this spring and slashed .248/.346/.705 over seven minor-league seasons (393 games).
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Expected to return Tuesday

Kirilloff (knee) is expected to return to the Twins' lineup Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Kirilloff was removed from Saturday's Grapefruit League matchup due to mild left knee soreness, but he should be back in action for Tuesday's spring finale. The 24-year-old should be available for Opening Day against the Mariners on Thursday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Earns roster spot

Witt has won an Opening Day roster spot, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Witt tore through the upper minors last season, hitting .290/.361/.575 with 33 homers and 29 steals split between the two highest levels. He's carried that momentum through to this spring, hitting .407/.448/.741 in 10 Cactus League games. A shortstop by trade, Witt is expected to open the year as the Royals' third baseman, with Adalberto Mondesi occupying his primary position.
MLB

