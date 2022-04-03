ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The owners are very ambitious': Steven Gerrard is confident Aston Villa's billionaire chiefs will continue to back him in the transfer market with heavy spending - despite them splashing out £341m since promotion

By Tom Collomosse
 1 day ago

Steven Gerrard is confident Aston Villa’s billionaire owners will continue to give him their backing in the transfer market as he prepares to reshape his squad this summer.

Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens have committed nearly £350million on new players since Villa were promoted in 2019.

After Wolves condemned Villa to three successive defeats for the first time since Gerrard’s arrival in November, Villa’s priority now is to refresh the midfield.

Steven Gerrard is confident Aston Villa’s owners will continue to give him their backing

Leeds and England star Kalvin Phillips is high on Gerrard’s list, though the 26-year-old has been offered a new deal and may be difficult to prise from Elland Road.

Villa also had a bid turned down for Brighton’s Yves Bissouma in January, and could return at the end of the campaign given Bissouma’s contract expires at the end of next season. The club also have a long-held interest in Southampton pair James Ward-Prowse and Oriol Romeu.

‘Now is the not the time to talk about figures and amounts,’ said Gerrard. ‘What the owners have done for this club has been phenomenal in terms of the backing. I don’t think they’ll change because given the communication I’ve had, they’re very ambitious and they want to win matches, as I do. I think we are aligned from the top of the club to bottom. My close staff all know where we are strong and where we need support.

‘We took over a team 16th in the league and we’ve done ever so well to get into a safe position as we stand. We’ve had opportunities to go and grab positions above us but the league doesn’t lie. At the moment there’s a gap to the teams above us.’

Gerrard is likely to need new faces in midfield as Douglas Luiz and Carney Chukwuemeka could depart. Both players’ contracts run out in summer 2023 and Luiz, a Brazil international, has interest from clubs in Spain and Italy, while Chukwuemeka is being monitored by a number of European clubs, including Borussia Dortmund.

Wolves condemned Villa to three successive defeats for the first time since Gerrard’s arrival

Villa must also decide whether to pay the £33m required to sign Philippe Coutinho permanently. The on-loan Barcelona playmaker has shown his class but has also had quiet games, as at Molineux.

He turns 30 in June and would command a substantial salary. Like Gerrard, Wolves boss Bruno Lage would like the club to be active in the market this summer, especially with key midfielder Ruben Neves facing an uncertain future. The Portuguese, who is out injured until May, has been offered a new deal but has long been on the radar of Arsenal and Manchester United, and Wolves are anticipating offers in the summer.

The future of Adama Traore, on loan at Barcelona, is unresolved while Willy Boly, Leander Dendoncker and Romain Saiss — who has been offered a new deal — may all move on. Yet Lage deserves support from above after an impressive campaign.

In his first season as a manager in English football, he has revived the club after a poor final season under Nuno Espirito Santo — using largely the same players — and put them firmly in contention for European football next season.

‘I know in attack we have a lot of young players, I understand the experience will come, but we need to have that mentality to kill the game and score the third goal,’ said Lage. ‘We shouldn’t give hope to the opponent.’

