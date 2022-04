FORT MYERS, Fla. — Matt Barnes’ fastball reached only 92-93 mph in his spring training outing Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates here at JetBlue Park. “The velo is not there,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “We see it. It’s 92, 93 (mph). Right now, I don’t know if it’s mechanics or the short spring. But last year from the get-go, the velo was there. His first outing he was throwing 96, 97. I think he’s hit 95 a few times (this spring). But he’s been inconsistent with the velocity. And that’s something we’re not worried about, but ... it’s Opening Day Thursday.”

