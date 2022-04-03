Grand Island's Railside district continues to grow as Boutique 29Eleven opens

Tickets are on sale for Tesla Con Texas, an event Tesla enthusiasts are hosting alongside the April 7 grand opening of the gigafactory in southeast Travis County. The Tesla Owners Club Austin announced last month that the event will be held April 5-8. The main event will be from noon to 6 p.m. April 8 with tickets on sale for that day at $20 a person. It has marketed it as the “biggest Tesla Fan event ever.”The festivities include speakers sharing their favorite Tesla stories and profits benefiting Mobile Loaves and Fishes, a group working to mitigate homelessness in Austin. An outdoor area will host food trucks and exhibitors. Speakers include Tesla enthusiasts and content creators Sandy Munro, Kim Paquette, Eliena Sherriff, Farzad Mesbahi, Kristen Netten.Speakers include Tesla community leaders and organizers as they share their favorite Tesla stories, answer questions, and support the Mobile Loaves and Fishes “COMMUNITY FIRST!” Village! @live_munro, @kimpaquette , @esherifftv, @farzyness, @RealLifeStarman, @Kristennetten pic.twitter.com/3rowtuVX5I— Tesla Owners Club Austin (@AustinTeslaClub) March 17, 2022 Tickets can be bought on the Tesla Con website. The events will be held at the Concourse Project by the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, about 8 miles from the gigafactory.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 18 DAYS AGO