Soccer

Barcelona edges Sevilla to move into 2nd in Spanish league

By TALES AZZONI AP Sports Writer
Porterville Recorder
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — With a statement win against Sevilla, Barcelona showed it wasn't giving up yet in the fight for the Spanish league. Barcelona’s revamped team under coach Xavi Hernández kept its momentum and moved into second place for the first time this season after beating Sevilla 1-0 at home on...

www.recorderonline.com

