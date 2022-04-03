Increasing clouds late this evening, patchy frost Monday morning- Afternoon highs will be close to 70
By Alex Williams
wjhl.com
1 day ago
TONIGHT WE WILL SEE INCREASING CLOUDS WITH VERY COLD TEMPERATURES EXPECTED ACROSS THE AREA OVERNIGHT. LOWS WILL FALL INTO THE MID-30S. SOME PATCHY FROST IS CERTAINLY POSSIBLE THROUGH THE EARLY MORNING. FROST ADVISORIES ARE OUT FOR MUCH OF EASTERN KENTUCKY. MONDAY WE WILL SEE MUCH MORE MILD TEMPERATURES AROUND...
Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
MONDAY: It is going to be a beautiful start to the work week today with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Expect afternoon highs to make it well into the 80s. TUESDAY: Strong to severe storms arrive after midnight into early Tuesday morning. Damaging winds or a tornado will be possible through mid morning as […]
A storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds, large hail, and the chance for isolated tornadoes in much of the region. Thursday, March 31 has started off with dense fog in much of the area, with scattered showers. The high temperatures will climb into the mid 60s.
A blast of Arctic air from Canada will move into the Northeast this weekend, leading to a plunge in temperatures and snow showers in parts of the region. Call it winter's revenge on the first full weekend of spring, which sprung this past Sunday, March 20. "While this may not...
A POLAR vortex could send temperatures plunging this weekend and bring high winds and snow to the Northeast. It comes as experts predict that April could be "abnormally cold" despite the recent signs of spring. The polar vortex or "wall of wind" coming from the North Pole is expected to...
WEATHER ALERT DAY - DAMAGING WIND:. Winds will begin to increase Monday morning, with damaging winds expected to occur Monday evening through Tuesday. Winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph are likely for most valley locations. Stronger gusts around 50 to 60 mph will be possible for valleys, with the potential for higher gusts in the mountains and higher terrain. Locations near the divide could see gusts over 60 mph. This raises the concern for downed trees, power outages, strong crosswinds (danger for high profile vehicles on north to south oriented roads), and very choppy lake conditions. At the same time, mountain passes will see a transition over to snow Monday afternoon into Tuesday with 6 to 12 inches of snow for passes on the Montana-Idaho state line and near the divide. This in combination with the gusty winds will lead to hazardous mountain pass travel at times, where blowing snow and near zero visibility will be a distinct possibility. Snow is also expected in the valleys with up to an inch in most locations.
A snowstorm will affect the northern tier of the US this week due to winter weather and strong winds that have been predicted to spread to the northern Rockies and Upper Midwest, as per the latest weather forecasts. The adverse weather is said to prompt the risks of travel disruption...
We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
A good morning to you all on this Monday! It’s going to be another calm morning start out there with temps in the 40s to low 50s. Mainly sunny skies will take the day again, with highs ranging in the upper 60s at the coast to the low-mid 70s inland. The clearing mostly holds up […]
Here's the bad news: The recent spell of glorious weather is coming to an abrupt end. And here's the worse news: It could snow too. Forecasters have warned temperatures could plummet as low as -6C (21F) as the arrival of British Summer Time sees spring sunshine give way to gloomy skies.
Today will start the week nice but Tuesday the storms return.
“The main focus this week will be a threat of strong to severe storms Tuesday morning before a sunny and pleasant stretch starts over midweek.
Wednesday morning will be a soggy one for parts of the D.C. region — and some commuters could even see snow showers and icy roads. Isn’t it supposed to be spring?. Light rain will continue through midmorning, courtesy of a warm front lifting east from the Ohio Valley. While the bulk of it should remain clear of D.C. and Baltimore proper, drivers heading through higher elevations of Virginia and Maryland could find themselves in slick conditions.
The UK is braced for more wintry weather across the weekend with frost creeping in overnight and temperatures set to plummet as low as minus 6C in some areas.Forecasters said the “peaks and troughs” of spring will hit most of the country over the next week, with sunny spells and windy intervals expected in most regions.Gardeners have been warned to keep an eye on their blooms as sub-zero temperatures on expected on Saturday night could disrupt flowering.#Saturday afternoon will likely be a little cloudier than the morning for many and you may catch the odd showerWarming up after the chilly...
Temperatures fall to near 40 degrees overnight. Scattered light showers become periods of light rain overnight as the storm crosses over Lake Erie to Lake Ontario. Rain tapers back to scattered showers as the storm's cold front crosses the region during the afternoon. Winds increase from the northwest, possibly gusting to near 30 miles per hour during the afternoon. We should see some breaks in the clouds later in the day, however, much of the day will be mostly cloudy.
Scattered showers and storms Monday. Highs on Monday will be in the 50s north of the boundary and 70s down around the red river. We will have a chance for strong to severe storms Monday down to the south. Large hail up to golf balls will be possible. Winds could...
As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the upper 30s to 40s. Clouds increasing during the day will give way to a few showers late this afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy tonight with a few showers and storms with morning lows in the low 50s.
Patchy frost is expected across the mid-state early Sunday and maybe again Monday. Plus the NWS has put out a notice about the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday. Bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here. Live Local radar, watches, and warnings. From the NWS:
