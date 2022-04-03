ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, IL

New coach turning the page to new era at Eastern Illinois

By Brice Bement
WCIA
WCIA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XN2yA_0eyJEsIA00

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois football has a whole new look and it starts with first year head coach Chris Wilkerson.

“We know if the relationships are solid, the football part of it is going to take care of itself,” says Wilkerson. “The most important thing is going to be making sure they understand that we care about them as people and developing those relationships and that trust.”

“The new coaches, they bring a lot of energy,” says senior wider receiver Isaiah Hill. “They’re really positive about everything. The old staff, it’s like kind of hard moving forward with the relationships we’ve built with the old staff and we kind of just have to start over with the new coaches and build a whole new culture with this program.”

Wilkerson was hired in January to replace Adam Cushing who went 3-26 in three seasons. The new Panther leader is no stranger to the program, he played for EIU in the early 90’s and then coached on Bob Spoo’s staff for seven seasons.

“It’s about laying the foundation and focusing on the process,” says Wilkerson. “As long as we continue to improve on something each and every day, we will reach our end goal and that’s be ready for preseason.”

Wilkerson retained three coaches from the previous staff, including defensive coordinator Adam Gristick and offensive coordinator Joe Davis.

“This offense is really something that I really enjoy because it’s something I’m familiar with,” says sophomore running back Jaelin Benefield. “This style of an air raid offense, so I’m really looking forward to building off of it from the spring.”

“This Spring basically is about building trust with the players, coaches, just all around,” says Hill. “As an offense, we just want to take it one day at a time, learn the plays, know the ins and outs of the offense.”

It is now less than three weeks until the EIU Spring Game, scheduled for April 23.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Former Illini Terry Hawthorne leaving for Arkansas

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Terry Hawthorne will be leaving Illinois to go to the University of Arkansas as a defensive analyst. Hawthorne announced on social media saying he appreciated his time at his alma mater. Hawthorne was hired onto Bret Bielema’s staff as the director of high school personnel and Illini relations last March. The in-state […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Alfonso Plummer competes in NCAA 3pt contest

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WCIA) — Alfonso Plummer and Trent Frazier are in New Orleans for the three point and all star championships. Plummer for the three point contest, Frazier will play in the all star game tomorrow at 3:30 CT. Plummer right away came out hot for his team. He drilled his three. Then went […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WCIA

Omar Payne enters transfer portal after one season with Illini

WCIA — Illinois center Omar Payne is entering the transfer portal and will leave the Illini program, he announced on Twitter Saturday. “I would like to start by saying thank you to my coaches, [Strength Coach Adam] Fletcher, teammates, and all the fans,” Payne wrote on social media. “Over the past year here at Illinois […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Fans Are Not Happy With National Title Game Tipoff Time

Kansas takes on North Carolina tomorrow night to cap off one of the greatest NCAA Tournaments of all-time. But the tipoff time for the national title game has a lot of people upset today. TBS announced yesterday that they will be broadcasting the national title game at 9:20 p.m. EST....
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Charleston, IL
Sports
Charleston, IL
College Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Local
Illinois College Sports
Charleston, IL
Football
Larry Brown Sports

Tennessee coach flips out after losing home run due to bat sticker issue

Tennessee coach Tony Vitello flipped out after his Volunteers lost a home run on Friday against Vanderbilt due to a rule that rendered one of his players’ bats illegal. Vitello had his George Brett moment during the first inning of Tennessee’s big weekend series against the Commodores. Jordan Beck was batting with two outs in the top of the first and connected for an opposite field home run off Vandy starter Chris McElvain.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WCIA

‘Drug den’ investigation: 17 found in house, 4 arrested

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were recently arrested in an investigation of a “drug den.” On Wednesday, at around 6:20 p.m., the Sangamon County D.I.R.T. and the Sheriff’s Tactical Response Unit (TRU) executed a search warrant on the home of 48-year-old Mark A. Estes on North 19th Street in Springfield. Detectives said they […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Davis
Person
Bob Spoo
WCIA

Man arrested in courtroom

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 52-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he was accused of attempting to approach presiding Judge Ryan Cadigan while court was in session. At around 9:55 a.m., a man was arrested on the seventh Floor of the Sangamon County Court House on South 9th Street. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies shooting victim

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden recently identified the victim of a shooting that happened Thursday night on Johnson Street. Coroner McFadden said the victim was 36-year-old Joshua Foreman of Danville. According to the coroner, the victim’s family has been notified. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday afternoon. The investigation is […]
DANVILLE, IL
On3.com

Women's college basketball insider paints grim outlook on Paige Bueckers after Final Four win

The UConn Huskies women’s basketball team is onto the National Championship following Friday night’s 63-58 victory over Stanford in the Final Four. Now, the Huskies face off against South Carolina in the title game on Sunday. When UConn goes up against South Carolina with a championship on the line, it will be doing so with star Paige Bueckers at less than full strength.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WCIA

Danville Police: Man dies after late-night shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said a 36-year-old man died after a shooting happened on Thursday night. Danville Police were dispatched to a location on Johnson Street at around 10:55 p.m. in response to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they approached a parked vehicle and found a man with […]
DANVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Illinois#American Football#College Football#Eiu
WCIA

Decatur Police: 2 arrested in investigation of vehicular hijackings

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested in connection to recent vehicular hijacking incidents in Decatur. According to Decatur Police, there were four reported incidents of vehicular hijacking in the months of February and March and three vehicles were taken during the hijackings. One of the vehicles was wrecked and recovered right after the […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Peoria Charter plays April Fools’ Day prank on students

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois students gathered outside the Armory in order to wait for their Peoria Charter bus heading to the Chicago area. However, much to their surprise, a substantially smaller bus initially arrived for them. James Wang, director of operations and co-owner of Peoria Charter, warned students over a megaphone a […]
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Illini men’s tennis takes down Michigan State

URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois men’s tennis bounced back in a big way with Michigan State in town, taking down the Spartans 6-1. Siphosothando Montsi and Olivier Stuart secured the doubles point for the Illini, before Hunter Heck won the first 11 points in his singles match on the way to a sweep. Every Illini won […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

St. Thomas More Signing Day 2022

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Three St. Thomas More football players signed their National Letter of Intent to continue their playing careers on Wednesday, with Adonia Bumba, Justen Green and Vigo Etshitshi.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Shelby County dive teams search for man swept away in current

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County first responders are searching for a man they said was swept away in a current Thursday morning. The Shelby County coroner said a man was driving his vehicle around 4 miles southwest of Shelbyville. The road had flooded at a creek, according to the coroner. The man got […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police officer accused of racism on social media

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A Springfield police officer is being accused of posting various kinds of hate speech on social media sites. Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette released the following statement on Friday: Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder issued the following statement: The social media posts that were made by a Springfield officer were alarming, and […]
WCIA

Lincoln College students hold a demonstration in reaction to planned closure

LINCOLN, Ill. (WMBD) – Thursday, students at Lincoln College held a peaceful rally in response to the school’s planned closure this spring. Wednesday, with just weeks left in the semester, students at Lincoln College learned of plans to close campus for good on May 13, barring a large gift. The college’s administration said the reason […]
LINCOLN, IL
WCIA

Firefighters respond to fire at Howlett Building

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICA) — Springfield Firefighters were dispatched to the Howlett Building on South Second Street Thursday afternoon in response to a report of an active fire in the northwest portion of the building. When fire crews arrived at the scene, state personnel led them to a multi-use area with fire. The building was evacuated. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

WCIA

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy