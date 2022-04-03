New coach turning the page to new era at Eastern Illinois

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois football has a whole new look and it starts with first year head coach Chris Wilkerson.

“We know if the relationships are solid, the football part of it is going to take care of itself,” says Wilkerson. “The most important thing is going to be making sure they understand that we care about them as people and developing those relationships and that trust.”

“The new coaches, they bring a lot of energy,” says senior wider receiver Isaiah Hill. “They’re really positive about everything. The old staff, it’s like kind of hard moving forward with the relationships we’ve built with the old staff and we kind of just have to start over with the new coaches and build a whole new culture with this program.”

Wilkerson was hired in January to replace Adam Cushing who went 3-26 in three seasons. The new Panther leader is no stranger to the program, he played for EIU in the early 90’s and then coached on Bob Spoo’s staff for seven seasons.

“It’s about laying the foundation and focusing on the process,” says Wilkerson. “As long as we continue to improve on something each and every day, we will reach our end goal and that’s be ready for preseason.”

Wilkerson retained three coaches from the previous staff, including defensive coordinator Adam Gristick and offensive coordinator Joe Davis.

“This offense is really something that I really enjoy because it’s something I’m familiar with,” says sophomore running back Jaelin Benefield. “This style of an air raid offense, so I’m really looking forward to building off of it from the spring.”

“This Spring basically is about building trust with the players, coaches, just all around,” says Hill. “As an offense, we just want to take it one day at a time, learn the plays, know the ins and outs of the offense.”

It is now less than three weeks until the EIU Spring Game, scheduled for April 23.

