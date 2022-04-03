Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-06 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; Northern Monterey Bay; San Francisco; San Francisco Peninsula Coast; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast .A moderate period northwest swell arrives overnight with a period between 14 to 16 seconds with swell heights over 11 feet from coastal Sonoma County to coastal Monterey County. The swell arrives over the northern waters early Tuesday morning, moving southward impacting area beaches through Wednesday evening, resulting in a high risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. Swell periods will diminish slightly to 13 to 15 seconds on Wednesday, but the risk for sneaker waves and rip currents will persist. Additionally during this time period, the high energy of this swell may result in larger breaking waves in the surf zone from 18 to 22 feet. Swell heights and periods are expected to diminish below risk threshold Wednesday overnight into Thursday. On days with high sneaker wave risk, the ocean can appear deceptively calm with long lulls between larger wave sets. This may lead to individuals venturing onto exposed coastal features where infrequent but powerful waves can overwhelm them, knocking them into the cold, restless ocean where the possibility of hypothermia or drowning is severe. Each year, individuals lose their life during similar sneaker wave events along the California coast. If visiting the coast this weekend, respect the power of the ocean, remain vigilant of your surroundings, and avoiding venturing onto exposed coastal features where sudden, powerful waves can put your life at risk. And as always, never turn your back to the ocean! ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM PDT TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...A moderate period northwest swell at 13 to 16 seconds associated with swell heights over 11 feet arrives early Tuesday morning, impacting area beaches through Wednesday night. * WHERE...San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. * WHEN...From 3 AM PDT Tuesday through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...High risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. Larger breaking waves in the surf zone may be possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stay well away from the shoreline, expect dangerous, potentially deadly high risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. Beachcombing is not advised during this timeframe. Stay of coastal rocks and jetties. Keep children close, keep pets on leashes, and never turn your back to the ocean. This swell may also provide occasional larger breaking waves in the surf zone from 18 to 22 feet.

