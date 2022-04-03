Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 18:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Val Verde A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN VAL VERDE COUNTY At 658 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Long Point, or 8 miles northwest of Del Rio, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Del Rio, Lake View, Amistad Village, Black Brush Point, Diablo East, Governors Landing, Long Point, Cienegas Terrace, Amistad Acres, Devils Shores, Pafford Crossing, 277 South Boat Ramp, 277 North Campground, San Pedro Canyon, Rough Canyon Recreation Area, Spur 406 Campground, Rock Quarry Campground, Salem Point, Devils River State Nat Area Big Satan and Lake Ridge Ranch. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
