Santa Barbara County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County South Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Effective: 2022-04-04 09:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-06 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 04:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit https://www.tripcheck.com Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 12 to 30 inches, with the highest amounts above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph, except up to 65 mph above treeline. * WHERE...Elevations above 4000 feet in the Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels 3500 to 4500 feet this morning will fall to 2000 to 2500 feet this afternoon into tonight.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Santa Barbara County, CA
KIFI Local News 8

Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) - We are expecting some of the windiest conditions we have seen in quite some time for both Monday and Tuesday.   Sustained wind speeds are expected to be between 30-45 mph for the Snake River Plain, Magic Valley, and mountain peaks in central ID and western WY.  Wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 The post Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 19:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-03 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County Strong Winds this Evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 40 mph. Occasional wind gusts above 55 mph are possible in northern Johnson County. * WHERE...Johnson County. * WHEN...This evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to exercise caution. Lightweight or high profile vehicles will be at risk of blowover on some roadways.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 01:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Santa Rosa A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN SANTA ROSA COUNTY At 1233 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Pace, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Point Baker and Roeville around 1250 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson Slick Travel Conditions Continue Snow continues to move eastward across portions of northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois this morning. Some of the snow was heavy and reducing visibility down to a half mile or less in areas. In addition, the heavy snowfall rates were producing snow covered roads north of Highway 30. The snow will diminish from west to east at Cedar Rapids and Manchester after 11 AM. Be prepared for slippery travel conditions and sharply reduced visibility if you`re planning to travel this morning. Slow down and be more cautious when approaching stops and while turning.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Olympics by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:21:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Olympics WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 2500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 20 inches. * WHERE...Olympic mountains and valleys, including Hurricane Ridge. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range and South Central Elko County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. North-south oriented roadways, including U.S. 93, will be impacted with strong crosswinds and will create hazardous driving conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will create areas of blowing dust, resulting in reduced visibility.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-06 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; Northern Monterey Bay; San Francisco; San Francisco Peninsula Coast; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast .A moderate period northwest swell arrives overnight with a period between 14 to 16 seconds with swell heights over 11 feet from coastal Sonoma County to coastal Monterey County. The swell arrives over the northern waters early Tuesday morning, moving southward impacting area beaches through Wednesday evening, resulting in a high risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. Swell periods will diminish slightly to 13 to 15 seconds on Wednesday, but the risk for sneaker waves and rip currents will persist. Additionally during this time period, the high energy of this swell may result in larger breaking waves in the surf zone from 18 to 22 feet. Swell heights and periods are expected to diminish below risk threshold Wednesday overnight into Thursday. On days with high sneaker wave risk, the ocean can appear deceptively calm with long lulls between larger wave sets. This may lead to individuals venturing onto exposed coastal features where infrequent but powerful waves can overwhelm them, knocking them into the cold, restless ocean where the possibility of hypothermia or drowning is severe. Each year, individuals lose their life during similar sneaker wave events along the California coast. If visiting the coast this weekend, respect the power of the ocean, remain vigilant of your surroundings, and avoiding venturing onto exposed coastal features where sudden, powerful waves can put your life at risk. And as always, never turn your back to the ocean! ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM PDT TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...A moderate period northwest swell at 13 to 16 seconds associated with swell heights over 11 feet arrives early Tuesday morning, impacting area beaches through Wednesday night. * WHERE...San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. * WHEN...From 3 AM PDT Tuesday through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...High risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. Larger breaking waves in the surf zone may be possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stay well away from the shoreline, expect dangerous, potentially deadly high risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. Beachcombing is not advised during this timeframe. Stay of coastal rocks and jetties. Keep children close, keep pets on leashes, and never turn your back to the ocean. This swell may also provide occasional larger breaking waves in the surf zone from 18 to 22 feet.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Shackelford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for west central Texas. Target Area: Jones; Shackelford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Jones and northwestern Shackelford Counties through 630 PM CDT At 545 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Anson, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Anson, Lueders, Avoca, Funston, Big Country Baptist Assembly and The Intersection Of Us-180 And Farm Road 600. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
JONES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 13:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-04 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson; Southern Rocky Mountain Front Heavy rain and snow showers with increasing wind Several bands of heavy rain and snow showers are moving from west to east across the Continental Divide at 30 mph. Rain is expected to change to wet snow as temperatures trend cooler behind a passing cold front. Heavy wet snow will reduce visibility, with slippery conditions developing at higher elevations. Expect strong west winds to occur with the showers, with gusts to 70 mph possible. Strong winds will continue late into the evening after the front passes through.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell BLOWING DUST HEALTH ALERT IN EFFECT FOR THE POWDER RIVER BASIN OF NORTHEASTERN WYOMING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY The following message is transmitted in collaboration with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division. * WHAT...Northwesterly winds will increase later tonight behind the passage of a cold front. The strongest winds are expected to be during the daytime hours Tuesday through the daytime hours on Wednesday. Sustained winds of 30 to 45 mph, with some gusts to around 70 mph can be expected through much of the period. * WHERE...Powder River Basin of northeastern Wyoming. * WHEN...6 AM Tuesday morning to 8 PM Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...The strong winds will create blowing dust. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS The Wyoming Air Quality Division recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the air quality division also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to the poor air quality conditions.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 17:14:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-03 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Winds gusting to 50 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting snow is likely. Cold wind chills to 50 below zero are occurring. Wind chills this cold will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Saturday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds and lowest visibility are near Point Lay. Winds will decrease Saturday night and conditions will improve then. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT

