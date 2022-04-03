Hydrologic Outlook issued for King by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 21:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Prairie The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Des Arc. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Many acres of farmland flooded within the levees. Water is backing up Bayou Des Arc and Cypress Bayou. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 24.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday morning and continue slowly falling to 23.5 feet on Wednesday. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date White River Des Arc 24.0 24.1 Fri 8 PM 24.0 23.9 23.8 FALLING

PRAIRIE COUNTY, AR ・ 19 DAYS AGO