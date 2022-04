The Sutherland track and field team may be small this season, but it embodies the idea of quality over quantity. With a healthy mix of returning and new faces on both the boys and girls teams, the Sailors are hoping to continue the success they saw last season. That includes sending four boys and a girl to state, and Sutherland hopes to see those numbers increase this season, especially with a solid amount of athletes across multiple events.

