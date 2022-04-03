ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball: La Grande defeats Seaside, Astoria

By The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
After defeating Seaside 12-1 a day earlier, the La Grande baseball team concluded its weekend on the North Coast with a 17-0 victory over Astoria, Saturday afternoon at Tapiola Park.

The fourth-ranked Tigers had three doubles and a home run Friday against the Gulls at Broadway Field, then out-hit the Fishermen 14 to two in Saturday's game.

La Grande held a slim 3-0 lead through two innings, before erupting for eight runs in the third and five in the fourth.

Tiger pitchers Nick Bornstedt and Logan Williams tossed a two-hit shutout, with nine strikeouts and no walks.

Astoria sweeps Baker

The Fishermen were coming off two wins Friday over Baker at CMH Field, 4-3 and 15-7.

Astoria trailed 3-1 entering the bottom of the seventh in Game 1, but rallied behind a leadoff double from Garrett Hillard. Legend Tuimato reached second on an infield error, with Hillard scoring on the play.

Dylan Carlson and Connelly Fromwiller drew walks to load the bases, before the Bulldogs turned a double play to briefly stop the rally.

Moments later, Astoria's Teague Palmberg had the second hit of the inning, scoring pinch runner Jude Robinson and Carlson with the winning runs.

Baker starting pitcher Silas Carter allowed just three hits over six innings with nine strikeouts, but the Bulldogs committed four errors, two in the bottom of the seventh.

Astoria starter Niko Boudreau scattered three hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk in five innings, while Fromwiller pitched the last two innings to pick up the win.

The Fishermen were never threatened in the second game, scoring 11 runs in the bottom of the first and tacking on four in the third.

Four Astoria players had two hits apiece, with Merrick Benesch and Palmberg scoring three runs each.

Seaside 13, Baker 2

Lawson Talamantez had two of Seaside's six hits, in a 13-2 win Saturday over Baker at Broadway Field.

Seaside pitchers Cameron Schulte and Talamantez scattered seven hits with four strikeouts, while the Gulls opened up a close game with three runs in the fifth and six in the sixth.

The Bulldogs had seven hits, but committed six errors in the field, while two Baker pitchers walked seven and hit three batters.

