CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are investigating a homicide after a male was found shot in a vacant lot. According to a police spokesperson, this unfolded just before 4 p.m. when a concerned citizen flagged down a Norfolk Police unit and told them that there was a male lying in a vacant lot in the 2000 block of Berkley Ave. (This is right at the city line between Norfolk and Chesapeake.) There they found a male with gunshot wounds. They began performing life-saving measures.

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 8 DAYS AGO