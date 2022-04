The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce will host a student job fair and career fair on Thursday April 28 at Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Student Job Fair will assist high school and college students who are seeking part time, full time, summer jobs, apprenticeships and internships. This event will also allow students to explore other career options. Students who will be graduating this spring are welcome to attend. Student admission to the event is free and all students are welcome.

MOUNT AIRY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO