Pistons vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (23-56) play against the Indiana Pacers (54-54) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Time: 5:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 3, 2022

Detroit Pistons 121, Indiana Pacers 117 (Final)

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

No one has said it. No one has written it. Understandably so because I’m probably about to get killed…

But …

Saddiq Bey is already the greatest 3-point shooter in Pistons history. *ducks*

My column on why (sub for $1):

theathletic.com/3227773/2022/0… – 10:35 PM

Brandon Rahbar

All of OKC’s players tonight played in the G League this year.

Played the NBA’s #1 team sans key guys but still had CP3, Bridges, Johnson, etc.

Must lose game.

Won by 21 points.

And there’s still people griping about OKC tanking & not a peep about Orlando, Houston & Detroit. – 9:39 PM

Brian Mahoney

Austin Krell

David Hardisty

Lottery Race Update: Houston, Orlando operate like never-oiled machines, Indiana gets its first signature loss of the year while the Presti Plan backfires with unfathomable triumph. Standings:

1. Orlando 20-59

1. Houston 20-59

3. Detroit 23-56

4. OKC 23-55

5. Indiana 25-54 – 9:36 PM

Adam Wexler

Sean Grande

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

All this bickering just for OKC to upset the suns and everything go back to how it was before Detroit beat Indy 😂😂😂 – 8:54 PM

Detroit Pistons

Dedicated and professional. That’s what we want to build our team around. We’re committed to the hustle.

#Pistons | @PriorityHealth pic.twitter.com/5CsNeTAHF0 – 8:51 PM

Adam Spolane

Tankathon 2022 update:

Orlando has lost

Houston will lose

Detroit has won

OKC is winning – 8:42 PM

David Hardisty

Cavs were so close tonight but lost in Philly. That would’ve been big. Remaining schedules:

Cavs: at ORL, at BKN, MIL

Nets: HOU, at NYK, CLE, IND

We need 2 of any combination of Cavs wins or Nets losses for CLE to finish over BKN. Cavs will beat ORL, but after that? – 8:41 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Toronto has done well without top-5 picks. Denver. Phoenix is there. Name me the last team with two homegrown top-3 picks to win a title? Getting Cade so early changed everything. – 8:28 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

People tank like OKC to get what Detroit has in Cade. It only took 1.5 years of rebuilding. Before they got him, they set themselves with young, nba pieces (Saddiq, 19th pick; Isaiah 16th, etc.). Detroit jumped the line. Players can be found at any pick. That’s why Troy is here. – 8:24 PM

James Boyd

Rick Carlisle on Carsen Edwards: “I haven’t seen him play that much in the NBA. He played some in Boston, but I thought this was as well as I’ve seen him play. … I know he’s from Purdue up the road, and he had a great tournament two or three years ago.” #Pacers #Pistons – 8:23 PM

Detroit Pistons

The way @Kelly Olynyk startled @SaddiqBey 😅

This team has chemistry 🧪 pic.twitter.com/c4EK9JBBeg – 8:21 PM

James Boyd

Oshae Brissett on Tyrese Haliburton’s 17 asts/0 TOs one game after 30 pts on 10/11 shooting: “Like I said last game, that’s who he is, but it’s crazy b/c today is who he is as well. … Once we have him out there orchestrating everything … We’re really able to flow.” #Pacers – 8:20 PM

James Boyd

Rick Carlisle on Tyrese Haliburton: “Ty had a tremendous game. He had 17 assists and no turnovers. … As far as moving it up the floor quickly, and selflessly looking to make the pass up the floor, he’s as good as anybody in the game right now.” #Pacers – 8:15 PM

James Boyd

Tyrese Haliburton on Isaiah Jackson: “Think it’s once or twice a game it feels like he does something that amazes me. He’s just obviously so athletically gifted. He’s special. He’s so young, and he’s got a lot of time to grow, and we have a lot of time to grow together.” #Pacers – 8:12 PM

James Boyd

Tyrese Haliburton on dishing 17 assists with 0 turnovers: “I (pride) myself on getting guys involved. I think that’s probably my best asset as a point guard, just the unselfishness that I play the game with. … They make me look better than I really am.” #Pacers – 8:09 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Jackson on Saddiq Bey: “He’s a beast. He’s a rare bread. He knows how to put the ball in the hole. … He works harder than anyone on the team.” – 8:06 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Frank Jackson on Saddiq Bey: “That dude’s a rare breed — he’s a bona fide hooper.” – 8:06 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Frank JAckson on long shorts: “I wanted to do it at the beginning of the year. I’m not switching it up.” – 8:05 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

On his long shorts, Frank Jackson said he wanted to start wearing them at the beginning of the season, but didn’t. Likes working out in them. Said it’s 90s, 2000s swag. “It’s comfortable to me … this is who I am.” – 8:05 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Frank Jackson on his long shorts: “It’s crazy because I wanted to do it at the beginning of the year…it’s comfortable to me.” – 8:05 PM

James Boyd

Tyrese Haliburton falls just short of triple double in #Pacers‘ loss to Pistons indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 8:04 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Frank Jackson on his back injury: “It was more of a day-by-day thing…I was planning on playing; I didn’t think it was going to last that long.” – 8:03 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Frank Jackson on coming back from back injury: “It was more day-to-day. Staff has done a great job getting my body where it needed to be. I planned on playing.” – 8:03 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Frank Jackson said his back injury was a day-by-day situation. Credited the medical staff for allowing him to rest and get back to where he needed to be – 8:03 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

The Monday Drive: #Pistons build toward positive future, with Cade Cunningham in Rookie of the Year race: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 7:55 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Saddiq Bey scores 31, #Pistons win third straight with 121-118 victory over #Pacers: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 7:54 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons have 3 games left in the season, my last on the beat.

With the #Mavs, #Bucks and #Sixers remaining, there’s at least one good #StartWriting left. – 7:53 PM

Detroit Pistons

Completed a road trip sweep and earned our 3rd straight win 🤙 #Pistons

@Keith_Langlois‘ article 🗞️ : on.nba.com/38utVxr – 7:46 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Asked Casey how momentum carries into the offseason. He said Detroit’s big step will be in free agency and the draft. “It’s similar to what Phoenix did. They added Chris Paul. They had a good bubble, wasn’t great but good. They rode it into the summer time with confidence.” – 7:44 PM

Tommy Beer

Tyrese Haliburton dished out 17 dimes and didn’t commit a single turnover today vs. Detroit.

Here’s the total number of games with 15+ assists and zero turnovers in the same contest:

Tyrese Haliburton: 2

Every other player in Pacers franchise history: zero – 7:43 PM

Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton tonight:

19 PTS

17 AST (ties career-high)

9 REB

2 BLK

0 TO

He’s the first player in franchise history with 17+ AST and 0 TO in a game. He’s also the only player in the NBA this season with multiple 15+ AST and 0 TO games. pic.twitter.com/uLPgz1qJ6X – 7:40 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey said he paired Saddiq Bey with Wayne Ellington last season to help him adjust to NBA speed: “That’s one thing that helped jump-start his game from college to the NBA.” – 7:38 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on Saddiq Bey: “I thought he was going to go for another 50, but we had to get the other guys in.”

He said he’s putting the ball on the floor, posting up and “expanding his game as an offensive player.” – 7:37 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Dwane Casey on Saddiq Bey: “I thought he was going to go for another 50, but we had to get those other guys minutes.” Said Saddiq is showing a little of everything. – 7:36 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey: “He had no clue what we were doing; he just walked in off the street…he’s a little sparkplug, and he came in and did what he was supposed to do.” – 7:36 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Saddiq Bey on contributions from the bench: “It’s a lot of optimism that we see. Braxton (Key) has been defending his tail off. I also knew about Carsen (Edwards) playing against him in college … it’s good to see those guys (excelling).” – 7:34 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Saddiq Bey on the Pistons winning three-straight game late in the year: “It shows our development for the season. We want to end on a positive note and have some momentum going into the summer … that’s something that we want to take pride in.” – 7:33 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Saddiq Bey: “(These wins) show our development throughout the season. We want to go into this summer and next season with momentum.” – 7:32 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Saddiq Bey: “It’s great; it shows our development throughout the season and we want it to lead into the summer and next year.” – 7:32 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Saddiq Bey said leaving college didn’t hit him until last night when he was in that Final Four atmosphere. He missed all of that being a sophomore during the COVID year. – 7:30 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Saddiq Bey on watching Villanova lose in the Final Four: “It was mixed emotions…it didn’t hit me until my sophomore year that I didn’t have that atmosphere.” – 7:30 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Saddiq Bey said he wasn’t the best shooter on his team in high school. Said since then, though, he might be. – 7:30 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Saddiq Bey on having another ridiculous night from 3: “I try to have the same approach every game…for me, it’s just taking whatever shots are open and staying aggressive.” – 7:28 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Saddiq Bey: “I try to have the same mindset every game.” Mentioned his teammates moving the ball. – 7:28 PM

StatMuse

Tyrese Haliburton has 79 assists on 11 turnovers in his last 7 games. pic.twitter.com/JpemVPJA2H – 7:25 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Final: #Pistons 121, #Pacers 117

Bey: 31 pts, 4 rebs

Jackson: 19 pts, 4 assts

Edwards: 13 pts, 9 assts (debut)

Key: 12 pts, 9 rebs – 7:23 PM

Tony East

With that loss, it’s official: the Indiana Pacers will have a top 10 pick in the 2022 NBA draft. Their worst possible finish in the lottery standings is 6. – 7:22 PM

Detroit Pistons

#PISTONSWWWIN

🔹@SaddiqBey: 31 PTS / 7-9 3PT

🔹@Frank Jackson: 19 PTS

🔹@cboogie_3: 13 PTS / 9 AST

🔹@Rodney McGruder: 13 PTS / 3-6 3PT

🔹@btwice_11: 12 PTS / 9 REB

🔹@isaiah__02: 11 PTS

🔹@Killian Hayes: 10 PTS / 7 AST

🔹@KellyOlynyk: 7 PTS

🔹@Dreamville_33: 5 PTS / 8 REB pic.twitter.com/l6M61y8ULb – 7:21 PM

James Boyd

Final: #Pistons 123, #Pacers 117

Tyrese Haliburton had 19 points, 17 assists, 9 rebounds and ZERO turnovers. Isaiah Jackson added 19 points and 7 rebounds.

Saddiq Bey scored a game-high 31 points for Detroit. Former #Purdue star Carsen Edwards had 13 points and 9 assists. – 7:21 PM

StatMuse

Tyrese Haliburton today:

19 PTS

9 REB

17 AST

0 TOV

He is the first player with multiple 15 AST, 0 TOV games before turning 23 since the 3pt era (1980). pic.twitter.com/4PnCjCYHtw – 7:21 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

FINAL: Pistons 121, Pacers 117

Saddiq Bey: 31 points

Frank Jackson: 19 points

Isaiah Livers: 11 points

McGruder/Edwards: 13p each

Braxton Key: 12p

Killian Hayes: 10p and 7a – 7:21 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

FINAL: Pistons 121, Pacers 117. Pistons have won their third-straight game despite being shorthanded. Didn’t have Cade tonight.

Bey: 31 points

Jackson: 19 points

Edwards: 13 points, 9 assists

Key: 12 points, 9 rebounds – 7:21 PM

Brandon Rahbar

Pistons have beaten the Pacers.

OKC now has the #3 lottery spot.

Saddiq Bey is the Thunder season MVP.

Thunder vs Blazers on Tuesday night will be the biggest G League game of all time. – 7:20 PM

Tony East

Pacers pull it close but ultaimtely fall to the Pistons 121-117. Detroit shot 51.2% from deep to make it happen. Hliaburton (19-9-17) and Brissett (20-10-5) were excellend, but the Pacers couldn’t get enough stops and had 19 turnovers. – 7:20 PM

Scott Agness

Pistons top the Pacers 121-117 for their third win in four meetings this season. Haliburton had 19-9-17, Brissett with 20-10-5.

Pacers have lost 7 in a row and are 25-54 with three games left.

Up next: Home finale on Tue. v 76ers. – 7:19 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Small limp from Tyrese Haliburton after he falls over a Pistons player that was shoved by Isaiah Jackson. Sequence leads to a timeout. Haliburton remains standing near the Pacers bench. Pistons up 4 with 53 seconds to go. – 7:15 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Isaiah Jackson pushes Frank Jackson into Tyrese Haliburton and gets called for an offensive foul. Tyrese gets up and limps to the bench. Not ideal. #Pacers – 7:15 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Tyrese Haliburton has tied his career high in assists (17) and has 19 points to go with it. One more rebound and he will have a triple double. – 7:13 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Tyrese Haliburton has tied his career high with 17 assists. Also has 19 points and 9 rebounds. #Pacers – 7:13 PM

Detroit Pistons

THREE-TROIT BASKETBALL.

With this triple, we have tied our season-high in 3FGM with 20 from beyond the arc so far 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eHAs4FYHAl – 7:09 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons 115, #Pacers 105, 5:07 4Q – 7:05 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Yeah, Detroit isn’t losing this one.

The Pistons have five guys on the floor drafted in the second round or not at all. Shit happens. – 7:05 PM

Indiana Pacers

on a rope

@Tyrese Haliburton | @Isaiah Jackson pic.twitter.com/uMMFrQMJ7V – 7:03 PM

Detroit Pistons PR

The Pistons had 13 3FGM in the first half at IND, tying the most 3FGM in a first half in team history (1H vs. CHI 3/24/2018). The team record for most 3FGM in any half is 15 (2H vs. UTA 1/10/2022). #Pistons – 6:58 PM

Detroit Pistons

Southpaw sends it off the glass 🔥

@Killian Hayes | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/vNjj1BwJ0s – 6:56 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Haliburton has 14 assists!?!!? – 6:53 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Killian Hayes with double-figure scoring in seven of his last eight. – 6:51 PM

Indiana Pacers

headed to the fourth pic.twitter.com/5uNvcUahHz – 6:48 PM

Detroit Pistons

Final lap ahead 🏁

🔹@SaddiqBey: 31 PTS / 4 REB / 7-9 3PT

🔹@Frank Jackson: 16 PTS / 3 REB / 4 AST

🔹@isaiah__02: 11 PTS / 3 REB / 3 AST

🔹@cboogie_3: 10 PTS / 3 REB / 5 AST pic.twitter.com/Rv8qq4HqMl – 6:48 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

End of 3Q: #Pistons 98, #Pacers 91

Tyrese Haliburton has 12 points, 14 assists and 0 turnovers.

Saddiq Bey has 31. – 6:46 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 3: Pistons 98, Pacers 91.

Bey: 31 points

Jackson: 16 points

Livers: 11 points – 6:46 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

END OF 3Q: Pistons 98, Pacers 91

Saddiq Bey: 31 points

Frank Jackson: 16 points

Isaiah Livers: 11 points

Carsen Edwards: 10 points

Killian Hayes: 8p and 6a – 6:46 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

End 3Q: #Pistons 98, #Pacers 91

Bey: 31 pts

Jackson: 16 pts

Livers: 11 pts

Edwards: 10 pts, 5 assts – 6:46 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pistons recapture an offensive groove in the third quarter and outscores the Pacers 36-25 in the frame. It’s 98-91 Detroit entering the final frame. Both teams are shooting pretty well. – 6:45 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Some of y’all … if #Pistons have a three-game win streak in the last two weeks of the season. pic.twitter.com/IE9Fmw8aDQ – 6:44 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Isaiah Livers has been nothing but a positive for Detroit since coming off injury. – 6:39 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Good minutes from #Pistons Isaiah Livers here. Especially liked that he took control from Carsen Edwards on that possession and got a good look for them. – 6:37 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Oshae Brissett has 13 of his 20 points this quarter. #Pacers – 6:35 PM

Indiana Pacers

“I wouldn’t be in this position at center court talking to all these great people of Indiana if it wasn’t for this man right here.” – @Reggie Miller on @PacersDMB pic.twitter.com/7MTpYceUP6 – 6:33 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

13 points in the third quarter for Oshae Brissett, who just canned a heat check 3. He’s up to 20 points on the night. – 6:33 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Oshae Brissett has the #Pacers‘ last 11 pts, all in the last 1:50. – 6:33 PM

Detroit Pistons

Make it 7. Saddiq is keeping pace with 31 points and counting 🔥

@SaddiqBey | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/DucP5QnKc9 – 6:29 PM

Scott Agness

Goga Bitadze did not come out of the locker room for the second half and has been ruled out due to a sore right foot.

Pistons lead by 2. – 6:26 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Goga Bitadze (right foot) is OUT for the rest of the game, per #Pacers. – 6:26 PM

Indiana Pacers

Update: Goga Bitadze (sore right foot) will not return to tonight’s game. – 6:26 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Saddiq Bey is a problem. He has 31 pts. – 6:25 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

I like Isaiah Jackson. Enjoy watching him play whenever I catch the Pacers – 6:25 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Detroit set a new franchise record for 3-pointers in a half with 13. Saddiq Bey had 6 of those.

They still went into the first half trailing. – 6:25 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Tyrese DIME, Isaiah DUNK. #Pacers up 75-73. – 6:24 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

The #Pistons set a new franchise record for 3-pointers in a half, with 13 today. – 6:24 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Isaiah Jackson starting the second half over Goga Bitadze. Something to monitor the rest of the night. – 6:21 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Indiana Pacers

@Tyrese Haliburton | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/WRqs3x31ft – 6:15 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

David Benner cookies! #Pacers pic.twitter.com/GQY7ndcLO0 – 6:10 PM

Detroit Pistons

Refueling ⛽️ before the 🏁

🔹@SaddiqBey: 26 PTS / 4 REB / 6-8 3PT

🔹@Frank Jackson: 9 PTS / 3 REB / 3 AST

🔹@Killian Hayes: 8 PTS / 4 AST / 2-2 3PT

🔹@Cboogie_3: 5 PTS / 2 REB / 3 AST

🔹@btwice_11: 5 PTS / 2-2 FG pic.twitter.com/A0o9kg2Zv1 – 6:08 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Halftime: Pacers 66, Pistons 62. This is a perfect, late-season “both teams have nothing to play for but are still playing hard” game. Summer league energy.

Bey: 26 points (9-14 overall, 6-8 from 3)

Jackson: 9 points

Hayes: 8 points – 6:05 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Halftime: #Pacers 66, #Pistons 62

Tyrese Haliburton has 12 points, 7 assists and 0 turnovers. Terry Taylor has 12 points and 4 rebounds.

Saddiq Bey has 26 points. – 6:05 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers surge a bit to end the second quarter and take a lead into halftime. They’re up 66-62 on the Pistons. Haliburton was special with 12 points and 7 assists, and Terry Taylor continuted to do his thing with 12 points and 4 boards.

Saddiq Bey has 26. – 6:04 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Half: #Pacers 66, #Pistons 62

Bey: 26 pts

Jackson: 9 pts

Hayes: 8 pts – 6:04 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

HALFTIME: Pacers 66, Pistons 62

Saddiq Bey: 26 points

Killian Hayes 8 points

Detroit’s defense has been atrocious. – 6:03 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Terry Taylor with the Dirk fade. Lol that was impressive. #Pacers – 5:59 PM

Detroit Pistons

What up Doe, @Cboogie_3 👋

@BallySportsDET | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/u1wJDkom9p – 5:55 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Lol I wish y’all could see Cade on the sideline every time Saddiq scores – 5:51 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Detroit Pistons

@Kelly Olynyk | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/4JxgkOVgev – 5:49 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

All things considered, #Pistons Carsen Edwards has looked pretty good. – 5:49 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

When Saddiq Bey isn’t on the floor, this game has very much looked like what you’d expect a Pistons-Pacers game in 2022 during the last week of the season to look like. – 5:41 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Actually, #Pistons Saddiq Bey is 6-of-7 from 3, but who’s counting. – 5:38 PM

Detroit Pistons

Saddiq is PACING 🤯

🔹 @SaddiqBey: 20 PTS / 3 REB / 6-7 3PT

🔹 @Killian Hayes: 8 PTS / 2 AST / 2-2 3PT

🔹 @Frank Jackson: 4 PTS / 3 AST / 1-1 FG

🔹 @cboogie_3: 3 PTS / 1 AST / 4:02 MIN

🔹 @Rodney McGruder: 3 PTS / 2 REB / 1-1 3PT pic.twitter.com/P41Vf1jLke – 5:38 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

End of 1Q: #Pistons 38, #Pacers 34

Saddiq Bey has 20 points.

Buddy Hield leads Indiana with 7. – 5:37 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 1: Pistons 38, Pacers 34. Pistons are scorching hot, shooting 10-13 from 3.

Bey: 20 points, 6-7 from 3

Hayes: 8 points – 5:36 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers down 38-34 after one quarter. Saddiq Bey’s 20 points were the story of the quarter, easily, but the Pacers battled with a Detoit team that hit 10/13 from deep. Halburton had 6-3-2 in the first quarter. – 5:36 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

End 1Q: #Pistons 38, #Pacers 34

Bey: 20 pts (6-of-6 3FG)

Hayes: 8 pts

Jackson: 4 pts – 5:36 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

END OF 1Q: Pistons 38, Pacer 34

Saddiq Bey: 20p

Killian Hayes 8p – 5:35 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Saddiq Bey has 20 points with 1:28 left in the 1Q. He’s one 3 shy of tying Ben Gordon for the most 3s in a single quarter in Pistons history (7). – 5:33 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Killian Hayes is 2-2 from 3 so far. I talked to Hayes, John Beilein and Dwane Casey about Beilein’s impact this season.

“He’s always praising how much he believes in me, giving me that extra confidence every single time. He really trusts my shooting.” freep.com/story/sports/n… – 5:31 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons 35, #Pacers 26, 2:46 1Q

Bey: 18 pts (6-of-6 from 3)

Hayes: 8 pts, 2 assts

Jackson: 4 pts, 3 assts – 5:30 PM

Detroit Pistons

Two-handed slam from @Frank Jackson 💪

#Pistons | @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/CUsmIqggxd – 5:29 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Carsen Edwards drains his first shot, a long 2, and the #Pistons are up 35-26. #Pacers call timeout. – 5:28 PM

Detroit Pistons

OUR GUY @SaddiqBey IS HOT FROM THE B3Y AREA 👀🔥

@BallySportsDET | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/kJckkebfcR – 5:28 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Carsen Edwards hits his first shot, a 3. – 5:28 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Carsen Edwards hits his first shot attempt — a 3 — and stares down the Pacers bench. I think Malcolm Brogdon specifically. – 5:28 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Carsen Edwards is in the game wearing No. 20. #Pistons #Pacers – 5:27 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Carsen Edwards makes his Pistons debut 2.5 hours after officially joining the team – 5:26 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Former Purdue standout guard Carsen Edwards in the game now for the Pistons. He signed with Detroit earlier today. – 5:26 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Carsen Edwards sighting – 5:26 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pistons started this game 8/8 from 3 and only lead by four points. #Pacers trail 30-26. – 5:26 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pistons now 8/8 from deep. Wow. Detroit up 30-22 early thanks to ridiculous shooting. – 5:24 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Killian Hayes and Saddiq Bey are the new splash brothers don’t @ me – 5:24 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Frank Jackson showing the bunnies. – 5:22 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Just four Pacers games left this season, two at home and two away. But these are meaningless games. They’re just trying to get them over with and move on to the offseason. Feels like preseason. – 5:21 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

If anyone else but Saddiq is going to shoot, that’s a good interruption by Frank Jackson lol – 5:21 PM

Detroit Pistons

SHEESH SADDIQ 🥵

@SaddiqBey IS 6/6 FROM BEYOND THE ARC 🤯 – 5:21 PM

Detroit Pistons PR

The @Detroit Pistons announced today that the club has signed forward Braxton Key to a two-way contract. In a related move, the team waived forward Chris Smith. #Pistons

Read: on.nba.com/3wXzi2h – 5:20 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

SADDIQ BEY WHAT IS HAPPENING – 5:20 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Saddiq Bey is en fuego with 15 points on 5 3s. #Pistons #Pacers – 5:18 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Saddiq Bey with 15 points in 3.5 minutes. He’s on fire. – 5:17 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Saddiq Bey is really about to put up another 50-ball just so the NBA store sells his jersey. – 5:17 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Saddiq has nine of Detroit’s 11 points. 3-3 from 3 with 9:29 on the clock. Might be another big scoring night for him – 5:15 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Saddiq Bey might be trying to order another 50-burger. He has 9 pts in the first 2:31 of 1Q. – 5:14 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Saddiq Bey 50-ball incoming. He’s got 9 points in less than 3 minutes. – 5:13 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Killian Hayes just hit Haliburton with a nasty crossover — completely lost him — but missed the layup. – 5:12 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Terry Taylor with 5 quick points.

Other #Pacers starters today are Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Oshae Brissett and Goga Bitadze. – 5:12 PM

Indiana Pacers

a surprise visit from @Reggie Miller to help us celebrate @PacersDMB’s retirement 🥺💙 pic.twitter.com/uuYufm7fG3 – 5:08 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons officially announce they’ve signed Braxton Key to a two-way contract and have waived Chris Smith – 5:06 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons announce that they have released Chris Smith from his two-way contract and added Braxton Key to a two-way deal. – 5:06 PM

* This was the game Shaq left early with what became a season-ending injury pic.twitter.com/UE8X6y7Pm0 – 5:00 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers Hall of Famer @Reggie Miller is in the building, surprises @PacersDMB — the team’s longtime PR director who is retiring after 28 seasons. pic.twitter.com/O5wlRO39zy – 5:00 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers legend Reggie Miller is here for PR guru David Benner’s retirement celebration. pic.twitter.com/8mKvTamtjY – 4:55 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Reggie Miller is here for @PacersDMB’s send off. They embrace for a big hug at halfcourt. #Pacers – 4:55 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Reggie Miller is in the house to honor Pacers Director of Media Relations David Benner, who is retiring after the season. – 4:55 PM

Detroit Pistons

Sunday afternoon starters ⬇️

@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/IsikKC29Ni – 4:46 PM

Indiana Pacers

#PacersGameNight ROLL CALL 🙋‍♂️

let us know where you’re watching from tonight ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/6txAQL95Cp – 4:43 PM

Michael Gallagher

No Franz Wagner today, so the list of players to start every game this season is down to just two guys:

Mikal Bridges

Saddiq Bey – 4:43 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

🥺 + 😁

#Pacers | 📸 me pic.twitter.com/neRV2be0ES – 4:42 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

“He can shoot it. That’s the first thing that comes out. He’s a (shot) maker. He’s a guy who can get his shot at any time. He’s a proven scorer, so that’s something we’re looking to see.” — #Pistons coach Dwane Casey. #Purdue #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 4:40 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons starters vs. #Pacers: Hayes, Jackson, Bey, Livers and Stewart. – 4:38 PM

Indiana Pacers

today’s starters

@motorolaus | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/cgQLYFxoUe – 4:36 PM

Indiana Pacers

“This is a very special day for the franchise to recognize the career of David Benner…It’s been an epic run.”

Head Coach Rick Carlisle shared a message for @PacersDMB 💛 pic.twitter.com/WoKujzgyBQ – 4:27 PM

Indiana Pacers

Injury Report for today’s game against Detroit (1/2):

Goga Bitadze – Available (sore right foot)

Malcolm Brogdon – Out (sore lower back)

Chris Duarte – Out (left toe)

Myles Turner – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/69MuFTRM7Q – 4:20 PM

Detroit Pistons

That wholesome moment when @Cade Cunningham sees you wearing his Warren Lotas shirt. 😀✌️💀 pic.twitter.com/2VKGjKtK00 – 4:18 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Ohio State coach @ChrisHoltmann in Indy to see former player Duane Washington Jr. pic.twitter.com/QkYkzUDt9M – 4:04 PM

Detroit Pistons

Tonight’s @HenryFordHealth injury/status report against the Indiana Pacers: pic.twitter.com/bXliBn5I4d – 4:02 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

FYI, #Pistons Saben Lee, Luka Garza and Jamorko Pickett are with the @MotorCityCruise, who begin the G League playoffs this week. – 3:59 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Former #Purdue star Carsen Edwards is here at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and he is available for the #Pistons, per coach Dwane Casey.

📸 me | #Pacers pic.twitter.com/JZFzr4Q3tI – 3:49 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Dwane Casey said Carsen arrived at 3pm. It’s 350 now. Likely he plays tonight with CoJo and Cade out. pic.twitter.com/ZYZBVocbKX – 3:46 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey said Braxton Key is available today at #Pacers. – 3:41 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on improved play in the past week or so: “The guys could have packed it in (when we were eliminated). Our guys are pros and we have high-character guys and they continue to play hard and play the right way.” – 3:40 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Cade Cunningham (right hip) is OUT tonight, per #Pistons coach Dwane Casey. – 3:40 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Casey on Braxton Key: “He’s a good two-way player. Defensively, he’s solid.” Noted that he’s drawn a charge in every game and his active hands. – 3:39 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey said Carsen Edwards just arrived to Indy with the team at around 3:00 this afternoon. “Just arrived,” Casey stressed. – 3:39 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on Carsen Edwards: “He can shoot it — that’s the first thing that comes out. He’s a proven scorer, and that’s something we’re looking to see.” – 3:38 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey said Carsen Edwards is with the team today and he could get a “crash course” in the offense. – 3:37 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Cade Cunningham and Cory Joseph are both out tonight, Dwane Casey said – 3:36 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Cade Cunningham is OUT for Detroit today against the Pacers. – 3:36 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham and Cory Joseph are OUT today at #Pacers. – 3:35 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Casey said Cade Cunningham won’t play tonight. – 3:35 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey said he wants the team to get more disciplined about picking up cheap fouls. – 3:35 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on improved defense: “Guys are now getting a rhythm with what you have to do with switching and where the help is coming from.” – 3:34 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Malcolm Brogdon is OUT, per Rick Carlisle. He thinks Goga Bitadze will play but it wasn’t definitive. #Pacers – 3:24 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Malcolm Brogdon is out vs the Pistons today, Rick Carlisle says. Sounds like Goga Bitadze will play. – 3:24 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Rick Carlisle calls @PacersDMB‘s 28-year run with the #Pacers “epic.” Congratulates him on a great career. Benner is being honored today at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“You’ve meant so much to so many. … It’s hard to believe it’s coming to a close.” – 3:23 PM

Detroit Pistons PR

The @Detroit Pistons announced today that the club has signed guard Carsen Edwards to a contract. #Pistons

Read: on.nba.com/3x1AG3F – 3:05 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons announce they have signed guard Carsen Edwards. – 2:47 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons sign Carsen Edwards and Braxton Key, waive Chris Smith freep.com/story/sports/n… – 2:18 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Detroit Pistons

Since we’re in Indy today, it wouldn’t be right to do a @UWMLife Reppin’ the D shout out without @PistonFanInIndy → https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs pic.twitter.com/jDw2R0C5GD – 2:00 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Cade Cunningham (right hip soreness) is questionable against the Pacers today. Cory Joseph (left lumbar spine strain) is doubtful. Marvin Bagley III is still out. – 1:08 PM

Tyrese Haliburton @TyHaliburton22

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

ICYMI: Jalen Smith was acquired at the trade deadline from Phoenix, but his contract traveled with him.

Making it unlikely the Pacers will be able to re-sign him.

fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/pacers-optio… – 12:50 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Former #Purdue star Carsen Edwards to sign two-year deal with #Pistons, per report indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 12:32 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Carsen Edwards is getting a second chance in the NBA after reportedly agreeing to a deal with the Pistons masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:21 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Pistons transactions today will look like:

-Chris Smith waived from Two-Way

-Braxton Key signed to Two-Way

-Carsen Edwards signed to two-year deal – 12:17 PM

Indiana Pacers

Today, we’re celebrating the incredible career of David Benner. As our media relations director since 1994, David and team won the NBA’s Media Relations Team of the Year Award twice during his tenure.

Thank you for 28 great years, David. Wishing you the best in retirement! 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/XhOESQLn68 – 12:12 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Braxton Key is signing a two-way deal with the Pistons, sources confirm. The Pistons have parted ways with Chris Smith, who recently underwent ACL surgery.

Also confirming that Carsen Edwards has signed a two-year deal with the Pistons. @Shams Charania was first on that. – 12:06 PM

Shams Charania

The Detroit Pistons are planning to sign NBA G League guard Carsen Edwards to a two-year contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Edwards averaged nearly 27 points per game for G League’s Salt Lake City this season. – 11:02 AM

NBA Math

RPR ROY Predictor:

1. Scottie Barnes: 6.26

2. Evan Mobley: 5.38

3. Franz Wagner: 4.3

4. Cade Cunningham: 4.25

5. Jalen Green: 3.49

6. Herbert Jones: 2.79

7. Josh Giddey: 2.75

8. Ayo Dosunmu: 2.43

9. Bones Hyland: 2.15

10. Chris Duarte: 1.87

https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/91WVXn4us8 – 11:00 AM

