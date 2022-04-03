ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Free agency stock watch: Deandre Ayton, Jalen Brunson and more

By Frank Urbina, Follow @frankurbina_
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jPqlq_0eyJAqfY00

It’s time for another edition of our free agency stock watch, where we write about six impending NBA free agents, three of whom have raised their value over recent weeks and three others who have hurt their causes a bit.

Let’s jump right into the action this week.

Stock up: Jalen Brunson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKOvo_0eyJAqfY00

It’s not a surprise to fans of the Dallas Mavericks fans, but Jalen Brunson has been one of the better point guards in the Western Conference this season, with his play being at an even higher level lately.

Over his last six games, Brunson is averaging 18.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 48.2 percent from the floor.

Thanks to that heightened level of play, there’s some speculation out there that the Mavericks could be priced out in the Brunson sweepstakes this offseason when he hits free agency. The addition of Spencer Dinwiddie, who has performed well since getting to Dallas, makes that possibility seem even more real.

Our own Michael Scotto reported recently that a rival team, the Detroit Pistons, already have their eye on the Villanova product:

Michael Scotto: I’ve heard some people in that front office that have an eye for Jalen Brunson. […] Whereas, with Brunson, Dallas knows there’s going to be a market for him. One of the reasons they got Spencer Dinwiddie was a hedge to cover themselves depending on what the market bears for Brunson.

Either way, Brunson’s play in his contract year currently has his stock way up ahead of his first taste of free agency. The upcoming playoffs could be huge for his financial prospects, too.

For the latest Jalen Brunson free agency rumors, click here.

Stock down: Deandre Ayton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qrDDR_0eyJAqfY00

In that same aforementioned report, Scotto also mentioned Deandre Ayton as a potential target for the Pistons, a pairing that has come up multiple times over the past year. As they say, where there’s smoke there’s fire, so Detroit should be viewed as a threat to nab Ayton from the Phoenix Suns this offseason.

Luckily for the Pistons, we have Ayton as someone whose stock is currently trending downward ahead of his impending free agency, as over his last four games, the Bahamian big man has put up just 13.8 points while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor, down from his overall averages this season of 17.1 points and 63.3 percent shooting.

Ayton will have plenty of time to turn that around, however, as the Suns are expected to have a long playoff run coming up, with their status as the best team in the league this season unquestionable. Plus, overall for the campaign, Ayton has been a positive for a Phoenix team that has put up the most impressive season in its franchise’s history.

Whoever does want Ayton this offseason will have to pay a lofty price.

For the latest Deandre Ayton free agency rumors, click here.

Stock up: Mitchell Robinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RUKEu_0eyJAqfY00

Ayton isn’t the only big man the Pistons are reported to have an interest in, as rumors throughout this season have also tied Detroit to New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson, the shot-blocking menace.

Robinson’s play is picking up just at the right time, too, as over his last six games, the former Western Kentucky standout is averaging 8.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks while shooting 72.4 percent from the floor.

Is he the prototypical modern big man?

No, but at 24, Robinson is still young while already having established himself as one of the NBA’s premier shot-blockers, a skill set that is impossible to teach. In the right role, with an elite playmaker spoon-feeding him easy looks down low, Robinson might be able to shine brighter than he has in New York thus far.

For the latest Mitchell Robinson free agency rumors, click here.

Stock down: Austin Rivers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NQx8o_0eyJAqfY00

Despite it being just his age-29 season, Austin Rivers’ NBA career could be on its last legs, as his play has trended downward over the past few seasons, with his averages currently sitting at 6.0 points and 1.4 assists per game on 41.4 percent shooting.

Well, the last week-plus won’t help Rivers convince NBA teams he deserves anything other than a veteran minimum contract next season, as his numbers have plummeted even further to 2.0 points and 0.6 assists over his last five games, a stretch that includes two zero-point performances.

The playoffs could do wonders for Rivers’ free-agent stock, but right now, things are looking bleak for Rivers and his NBA future.

For the latest Austin Rivers free agency rumors, click here.

Stock up: Robert Covington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y3TXy_0eyJAqfY00

The good news for players we have under the stock down section in this article is that things can change quickly… just ask Robert Covington.

After we wrote that Covington’s free-agent value was down last week, this time, we believe the opposite to be true, as the 3-and-D specialist’s play has improved a ton of late as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Over his last six games, Covington is averaging 16.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.8 blocks. Even more impressive is that Covington put up those numbers despite starting just one game in that stretch, an outing that saw him explode for 43 points, eight rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

His numbers were obviously greatly influenced by that one outing, but Covington overall has been playing better of late since getting to Los Angeles, and contending teams will surely have an interest in him as a free agent this offseason thanks to his veteran experience, shooting touch and ability to defend.

For the latest Robert Covington free agency rumors, click here.

Stock down: Bryn Forbes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAMlu_0eyJAqfY00

Something that can be used to help Nikola Jokic’s MVP case is the fact that his team has been ice cold lately, yet they continue to perform well enough to be comfortably in the playoff picture in the brutal Western Conference thanks to Jokic’s genius.

Not only has Rivers struggled mightily of late, so has another Nuggets backup guard in Bryn Forbes. In his last eight games, Forbes is averaging just 3.3 points while shooting 33.3 percent from the floor, making just four threes in his last six appearances.

He’ll have the playoffs to make up for it, but it’s the wrong time for Forbes to be struggling like this, with another turn in free agency just around the corner for him.

For the latest Bryn Forbes free agency rumors, click here.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+

Followers

140K+

Posts

34M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Has To Take The Blame For DeMar DeRozan Not Coming To The Lakers: "When Russell And LeBron And Them Started Talking, That's When They Nixed The Deal."

The Los Angeles Lakers have disappointed all season and any hopes of a turnaround after the All-Star Break went up in smoke after the Lakers lost game after game against every level of opposition. And with the play-in tournament also looking like a difficult prospect to achieve at this point, questions have been asked about what the problems have been for the franchise this season and how they can be addressed over the summer.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets star Ben Simmons chasing Sixers down for cash withheld

Despite being traded to the Brooklyn Nets after holding out for months, Ben Simmons isn’t done with the Philadelphia 76ers just yet. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Bobby Marks and Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN, Simmons is filing a grievance over the Sixers withholding nearly $20 million of salary. The NBPA is backing up the Nets’ star forward on his grievance, which will be settled in an arbitration process.
NBA
KEYT

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitchell Robinson
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Robert Covington
Person
Austin Rivers
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Bryn Forbes
Person
Jalen Brunson
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Walked Away From Skip Bayless When The Analyst Tried To Apologize To Him For Doubting His Ability: "He Listened Patiently For 34 Seconds And He Shrugged And Said 'Okay'... I Deserved That Put Down."

Larry Bird is one of the most cold-blooded superstars in NBA history, he was as blunt as they come, even when facing other superstars. Larry Legend came into the league as an incredible collegiate player and enjoyed a historic career that has seen him become a consensus Top 10 player in the history of the game. But like with almost every superstar before and after him, Bird had to deal with his fair share of criticism and doubt in his career.
NBA
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Expressed Interest In Major Trade

The Dallas Cowboys might not be done making offseason moves at wide receiver. While the Cowboys have traded Amari Cooper to the Browns and signed James Washington, the NFC East franchise appears to have interest in more depth. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Cowboys...
NFL
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Mavericks#The Detroit Pistons#Villanova
NBC Philadelphia

Sixers at Cavs: Joel Embiid Tremendous in Playoff-Clinching Win

3 observations after Embiid (44 points) wills Sixers to playoff-clinching win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Appropriately, the Sixers clinched a playoff spot Sunday night behind a tremendous performance from their MVP contender. Joel Embiid posted 44 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse and the...
NBA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of UNC Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is best known for his six NBA championships, but the legendary player won a national title at North Carolina, too. Monday night, North Carolina will look to add another championship to the program’s all-time resume. UNC is set to take on Kansas in Monday night’s NCAA Tournament...
NBA
The Spun

The Saints Have Signed Former Cowboys 1st-Round Pick

While their trade with the Philadelphia Eagles was the big news of the day for the New Orleans Saints, they also signed a former first-round pick. The Saints have added defensive Taco Charlton, who was taken in the first-round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton spent last season in Pittsburgh as part of the Steelers’ stout defense.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
NFL
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Laurence Fishburne to portray Doc Rivers in series on Donald Sterling's downfall as Clippers' owner

In a day and age in which sports docudramas are plenty, the latest one announced will be reliving one of the more controversial periods in NBA history. The infamous last name needs no introduction or preface. The project got the nod from FX and will be based on the Donald Sterling era of Los Angeles Clippers basketball—and its unsettling end.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Full 7-round Saints mock draft post-blockbuster Eagles trade

The New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles sent the NFL world into a frenzy on Monday afternoon when they made a surprise blockbuster trade involving a ton of draft picks. The Saints traded pick Nos. 18, 101, 237, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second rounder to the Eagles for pick Nos. 16, 19, and 194. As New Orleans now has a lot of firepower in this year’s draft, let’s take a look at what a seven round mock draft would look like for the team:
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+
Followers
140K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy