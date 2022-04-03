ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettors believe Kansas upends North Carolina in Men's National Championship Game

By Robert Zeglinski
 1 day ago
After all of the upsets, emotion, and high drama, it’s prestigious blue-blood Kansas and prestigious blue-blood North Carolina for the Men’s National Championship in college basketball. Oh, gross. Why are my hands so chalky all of a sudden? Can someone get me a washcloth?

Both the Jayhawks and Tar Heels had stark, different paths to get to the last boss of men’s college basketball. What you find more impressive, because they’re both impressive roads, depends on what flavors of victory you like.

Bill Self’s top-seeded crew, behind impressive consistency from Remy Martin and Ochai Agbaji, among others, just polished off two straight tournament blowouts — the latter over Jay Wright’s Villanova March Machine. Or, the path of peaking at the right time.

Meanwhile, Hubert Davis and the underdog Tar Heels — largely behind a terrific performance (and shot) from Caleb Love — took Duke and Mike Krzyzewski out to pasture. Or, the path of spite.

And when it comes to Monday night’s title game, bettors with Tipico Sportsbook think we’re in for a (chalky) potential classic.

To elaborate, 63 percent of the bet slips coming in have Kansas at the moneyline. By that same token, the Jayhawks have been given a generous (at least to me) -4.5 point spread as the favorite.

I do think it should be no noted that is no typical No. 1 vs. No. 8 matchup for a championship. Kansas is firing on all cylinders while Carolina has certainly reached a high-level gear of a title squad. I think we’re in for another classic.

Hey, it might be “boring” because these two programs are seemingly here, in early April, all the time. But you’d be a fool to expect anything less than a back-and-forth. This is March, I mean … April.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NCAA hoops fans had lots of jokes about Hubert Davis’ very enthusiastic in-game interview

Hubert Davis is having himself one hell of a March Madness tournament. From starting the season with a lackluster12-6 record in his first year with the team, Davis has turned North Carolina around to star in the NCAA title game against Kansas after taking down Mike Krzyzewski and Duke. Not only that, NCAA fans have really taken to Davis during this tournament due to his incredible, emotional story with the Tar Heels.
COLLEGE SPORTS
