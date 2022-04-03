ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

How can you tell if you've been hacked? Here's how to determine that and how to fix it.

By Jennifer Jolly
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Cybercrooks are busier than ever these days, sending us fake text messages “from ourselves,” impersonating the IRS and exploiting our humanity with fake Ukrainian war-relief charities . Cybersecurity firms around the world report an increase in fraud attempts, cyberattacks, identity theft and all kinds of flat-out dreadful hackery.

These days everyone – and every internet-connected device – is a target. This time last year, I wrote about my mom losing $2,000 to a fake tech support hack . Heck, even my own passwords have been exposed – more than once – in major security breaches.

The faster you find out about these issues, the quicker you can fix them. A few simple tech tools can tell you if you’ve been hacked and help you fix it.

TALKING TECH NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our guide to the week's biggest tech news

Find out if you’ve been hacked

If your devices start acting ‘funny,’ that could be the first tell-tale sign that you’ve been hacked. This includes:

  • Your device gets sluggish or glitchy .
  • You get barraged with fake warnings and other browser pop-ups .
  • You get redirected to websites without initiating it.
  • You get a message that your files have suddenly been encrypted.
  • X-rated pop-ups start showing up while browsing.
  • Your friends get social media invitations or messages from you that you didn't send.
  • Your online password doesn’t work.
  • Your smartphone battery drains much faster than normal or you start burning through data.

What’s not often a sign that you’ve been hacked though, is a message that you have been. A whole lot of cybercrooks call, text, email and target you with popups saying your computer or phone’s been hacked. Then, if you call them or click on a link they provide, they try to make you pay them, often through Zelle, Venmo or gift cards for a “fix.” If you get an unsolicited warning that you’ve been hacked, don’t fall for it.

HEADS UP: Beware of 10 Russia-Ukraine scams via email, phone and social media

Even if you haven’t noticed anything off, one of the easiest ways to keep track of potentially compromised accounts is to let your browser do it for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E3h72_0eyJ9QuW00
Google Chrome's automated password-checking tool will tell you if yours are weak or compromised. It will also tell you whether your browser’s up to date and walk you through a fix if you need it. Google

Google Chrome added an automatic checker for compromised passwords not long ago. Find it on Google’s Password Manager page or follow these steps:

On a PC, go to the three dots at the upper right-hand side and click Settings > Privacy and Security > Check Now.

This will show you if you have any weak or compromised passwords and tell you whether your browser’s up to date and walk you through a fix if you need it. The latter is important because just last week, Google released an update based on a targeted hack.

GETTING SPAM FROM YOUR OWN PHONE NUMBER? Don't click on that link

Firefox has a similar feature called Firefox Monitor and you don’t even have to be a Firefox user to benefit from it. It works a little bit differently than Google’s version in that it compares your email address against known data breaches to see if your accounts may be involved, rather than comparing your password. If you sign up for alerts, Mozilla will send you an email if it detects your email address in future data breaches.

RUSSIAN CYBERATTACKS: 8 ways you can protect yourself right now

Have I been pwned?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UOioi_0eyJ9QuW00
All you do is drop your email address or phone number into the Have I Been Pwned? search tool and you’ll get a list of every confirmed data breach that includes your personal info. Have I Been Pwned?

You’ve probably heard of Have I Been Pwned and with good reason; It’s one of the most trusted ways to find out if you’ve, well, been hacked. All you do is drop your email address or phone number into the search tool and boom! You’ll get a list of every confirmed data breach that includes your personal info. Sign up with the “Notify Me” option and get alerts when your data shows up in a new data dump.

DeHashed is like Have I Been Pwned on steroids. It searches for your email address, but it also looks up IP addresses, names, physical addresses, phone numbers and even car VIN numbers. Cross-referencing all that data with known data leaks reveals if you or your data found its way into a breach and then leaked out onto the web. The one drawback to DeHashed and its uber-powerful search tool, is that you’ll have to fork over at least $5.49 a month for an account.

The biggest weakness of either of these tools is that you don’t know what specific passwords were compromised, since you only get a rough date estimate of when the data was leaked. Your personal data might be at risk… or it might not be, but you should always go ahead and update your logins to new passwords anyway, just to be safe.

Yes, updating every password is both time-consuming and crazy making. If you haven’t enlisted the help of the password manager by now, it’s time to do it. There are several good options and once you get it set up, it’s one less tech-related to-do to check off your list, hopefully for good.

Stepping up security

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08lYsf_0eyJ9QuW00
For roughly $75 for the first year, Bitdefender beefs up your security on up to 10 different devices. Bitdefender

For high-level hack detection, paid services are the next step up. Bitdefender works with businesses and large companies but also with individuals to lock down your digital identity. For roughly $75 for the first year, Bitdefender beefs up your security on up to 10 different devices. It works in the background of your smartphone, desktop or laptop, hunting for threats. An online hub keeps you up to date and shows you where your data has found its way online, whether it was part of a data breach or a hacker seeding your private info to the public.

Bitdefender is a more proactive defense than a clean-up service after the fact, but it’ll still let you know if your personal information ends up somewhere it doesn’t belong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzTeg_0eyJ9QuW00
Sucuri actively checks websites for outdated security protocols, malware injections, spam links and countless other site issues that you might not even know existed. Sucuri

PROTECT YOUR SMALL BUSINESS FROM HACKERS: What your business should do right now.

When it comes to your personal blog, website or business, it might be time to step it up even more. For that, run a scan with a tool called Sucuri . Sucuri actively checks websites for outdated security protocols, malware injections, spam links and countless other site issues that you might not even know existed. There is a paid monitoring service here, too, but a quick website scan is free and it can give you some peace of mind while you decide whether you need some additional protection.

Jennifer Jolly is an Emmy Award-winning consumer tech columnist. Email her at j j@techish.com . Follow her on Twitter: @JenniferJolly . The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How can you tell if you've been hacked? Here's how to determine that and how to fix it.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Apps You Need To Remove From Your iPhone Immediately–They’re Ruining Your iPhone!

Great apps are what make your iPhone experience even better. From navigation apps to fun streaming apps that allow you to pass the time no matter where you roam, there is no shortage of apps that you can download in seconds and add to your collection. But it’s equally as important to know which apps are taxing on your phone’s battery or can snatch data and pose privacy concerns. Tech Expert Robert Welch, the CEO of Projector1, shares the three apps you need to remove from your iPhone immediately — they’re ruining your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The One Popular App You Should Never Download To Your iPhone, According To Security Experts–It’s So Dangerous!

When it comes to choosing which apps to download and which to keep off your phone, considering your security and privacy is crucial. Some of the most popular apps are also, unfortunately, complete data hogs. And if your goal is to protect your iPhone investment for as long as possible, while also protecting your personal information, it’s wise to keep certain downloads off of your device. According to Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, this is the one popular app you should never download to your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Hack#Personal Data#Email Accounts#Cybercrooks#Ukrainian
TechRadar

9 signs your phone has been hacked

When it comes to online privacy on your smartphone, you may think you've taken all the right steps. You don't download unauthorized apps, you stay aware of scams and you've got some privacy software like a VPN installed. But even the most vigilant of us can fall foul of nefarious...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

What happens when you cancel a credit card?

There are myriad reasons you might consider closing an old credit card. Perhaps you've spent too much on credit in the past and want to prevent yourself from going down that rabbit hole again. Or maybe you're ready to upgrade to a new rewards credit card and plan to cut up your old one. Maybe you want to avoid the annual fees on cards you no longer use.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
IRS
shefinds

You NEED To Turn Off This Browser Setting Right Now, According To Security Experts

Even if you’ve never given the browser you use a second thought, adjusting some of your browser settings is a way to help ensure you remain as private and safe online as possible. Some browser settings that are already enabled for you aren’t doing you any favors. According to Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, you need to turn off this browser setting right now. It takes just seconds to adjust and can keep you much safer online.
INTERNET
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete This One App On Your iPhone To Increase Its Battery Life

When your iPhone battery dies after a few hours and renders your phone impossible to use for most of the day, you know you have unresolved tech issues on your hands. You don’t have to (and shouldn’t) be satisfied with a less-than-stellar phone experience, especially given the fact that you invested a lot in your phone. One way to instantly increase battery power is by simply trimming certain apps off of your device. And although deleting apps can be painful, you will get used to not having them AND can benefit from a better overall iPhone experience when your phone is free of these battery-sucking culprits. Apple experts say you should delete this one app on your iPhone to increase its battery life.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Google was quietly collecting your Messages and Phone app data

This article has been updated to make it clear that Google Messages transmits a partial SHA256 hash, making it possible to determine the message content only in the case of short texts. What you need to know. A new study found that the Messages and Phone apps were quietly sending...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Tech Experts Agree: This Is The Best Thing To Delete On Your iPhone To Save Battery

You’ll know if your iPhone battery isn’t up to snuff. It can barely hold a charge for longer than a few hours and it’s actually shocking how fast its charge can dip from 80 to 20 percent even though you feel like you barely used your device during that time. When your iPhone battery loses its power too fast, it’s a sign that you need to act and clean up your device to give it a boost again. Before you shell out money on a new battery or new device, Tech Expert Marvin Moldonado at Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions, says this is the best thing to delete on your iPhone to save battery.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Google Chrome update urgently required for billions of users after security flaw discovered

Google has urged billions of users of its Chrome browser to update the app after a major security flaw was discovered.The world’s most popular web browser has a so-called ‘zero-day’ vulnerability, meaning it was discovered before any security fix was in place to protect people.This makes it the most dangerous form of cyber risk, as hackers are able to take advantage of it while users were waiting for a patch to be put in place.The Google Chrome bug impacts anyone using the browser on Windows, Mac or Linux desktop operating systems.The update, which brings the browser up to version 99.0.4844.84,...
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Over 100,000 Android users installed this password stealing app from the Play Store; delete it now!

Security researchers have stumbled upon an app that Google has removed from the Google Play Store after it was downloaded over 100,000 times. What makes this app so deadly is its ability to collect personal data from smartphone users' Facebook accounts. French mobile security firm Pradeo (via ZDNet) says that this app uses malware called "Facestealer,"
CELL PHONES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

432K+
Followers
52K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy