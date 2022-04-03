Baltimore’s Charles Street Corridor Site Of Sporadic Violence

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A double shooting on North Charles Street Sunday morning has drawn attention to crime along the popular corridor.

Over the years, North Charles Street has been a haven for college kids, partygoers, and couples on dates. It is rich with diverse restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and art students looking to carve out their place in the world.

The popular stretch of street cuts through some of Baltimore’s historic neighborhoods: Mount Vernon, Mid-Town Belvedere, and Station North.

But some of its allure was stripped from it when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.

Over time, businesses along the corridor adapted to the new environment. They focused on outdoor seating venues and eventually reopened their doors.

Also, in that same amount of time, it has been the site of various crimes.

On Sunday morning—a few minutes before 1 a.m.—a parking lot and attached alleyway in the 1800 block of North Charles Street turned into a crime scene.

That’s when officers on patrol in the area responded to a ShotSpotter alert, according to authorities.

They examined a shot-up car and scoured the area for evidence as club music echoed from the Annex Lounge in the 1800 block of Maryland Avenue and bounced off of the nearby buildings.

But the gunshot victims were already gone.

They had traveled into Mount Vernon, police said.

That’s where officers found an 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds—near the intersection of St. Paul Street and Read Street, according to authorities.

The men were taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.

Since the pandemic began, the occasional violent crime has rocked Charles Street.

In mid-March, an 18-year-old man and 20-year-old man were shot in the southern part of the street, along the 500 block, which is close to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, according to authorities

The 20-year-old man later died from his injuries, police said.

And police records show that one year prior, on March 25, 2021, Randolph Jones was gunned down in the 1200 block of North Charles Street, according to authorities.

His body laid beneath a white sheet on the road near the University Market & Deli. Behind him, the Washington Monument glistened in the distance.

Police later arrested Philip Blankenship in connection with the shooting.

A witness said they saw a fight break out between Jones and Blankenship. That’s when Blankenship allegedly pulled a handgun and shot Jones in the torso, according to a statement from Mosby’s office.

A grand jury indicted Blankenship in April 2021.

But before the small bouts of violence began burgeoning beneath the street lamps lining Charles Street, before the pandemic, one of the most unusual crimes in the city’s history occurred along the pavement connecting Mount Vernon, Mid-Town Belvedere, and Station North.

On Dec. 21, 2018, a woman set fire to multiple vehicles on Charles Street and its neighboring streets between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Police searched for her, found her, and later identified her as Lakia Letterlough.

An internal email dated Dec. 23, 2018, and signed by a Lt. Brian Matulonis shows that police “found Letterlough sleeping in a storage area of an apartment building where she was arrested with contraband to include a two liter bottle containing gas, a lighter, & a spray can of WD40.”

“A total of 10 vehicles sustained damage by fire with total loss of upwards of a half million dollars,” the email states.

Letterlough was deemed unfit to stand trial in January 2019.