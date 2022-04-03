ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Government’s former ethics chief reportedly fined over ‘partygate’ scandal

By Amy Gibbons
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1deTgE_0eyJ9FRl00

The Government’s former ethics chief has been fined over the “partygate” scandal, according to reports.

Helen MacNamara, who used to be the deputy cabinet secretary, is said to be among the first group of people to receive a fixed-penalty notice (FPN) from Scotland Yard as part of its investigation into alleged lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Ms MacNamara received a £50 fine on Friday in connection with a leaving do held in the Cabinet Office on June 18 2020 to mark the departure of a private secretary.

Meanwhile, several reports suggest people have also received fines linked with a gathering that took place on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral last year. These FPNs were among the initial round of 20 issued by the Metropolitan Police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfgPZ_0eyJ9FRl00

Ms MacNamara was the director general of propriety and ethics in the Cabinet Office from 2018 to 2020 and left Government to work for the Premier League.

The purpose of the role was to ensure the highest standards of propriety, integrity and governance within Government.

It has also been reported by ITV News that Boris Johnson will not be interviewed by the Metropolitan Police as part of their “partygate” investigation.

This is because the force is not interviewing those who have received questionnaires as part of the inquiries, and could potentially be fined, the broadcaster said.

The Met is investigating 12 events, including as many as six that Mr Johnson is said to have attended, and has sent out more than 100 questionnaires.

The PM received his in February.

ITV said the only officials being interviewed are “witnesses”, whose role is to help the police interpret questionnaires submitted by other people.

“The Met are not interviewing those who received questionnaires and are in the frame to be fined,” it said.

The Met declined to comment.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Independent
The Independent

584K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Independent

Civil service chief Simon Case ‘receives partygate questionnaire from police’

Head of the civil service Simon Case is reportedly among those to have received a questionnaire from police investigating allegations of lockdown-breaking parties.The Cabinet Secretary had been tasked by Boris Johnson to investigate the events held in Downing Street and wider government.But he was forced to stand down from the inquiry and was replaced by senior civil servant Sue Gray when it emerged that a gathering had been held in the Cabinet Office.Now the Financial Times reports that Mr Case is among the more than 100 people to have received questionnaires from the Metropolitan Police.Neither the Cabinet Office nor Downing...
U.K.
The Independent

Partygate shows system for investigating prime minister’s ‘behaviour’ failing, former adviser suggests

The scandal over No 10 parties suggests the system for investigating a prime minister under the ministerial code is failing, a former adviser says.Philip Mawer, a former adviser on ministerial interests, hit out at No 10’s stranglehold over what is investigated – as he warned public confidence has been “seriously damaged recently”.“There is an issue around how the prime minister’s behaviour and/or lead in these matters is appropriately investigated,” he told a Commons inquiry.And he added: “The recent Partygate affair has brought that question to the fore.”The Conservatives have rejected a watchdog’s call for Boris Johnson to be stripped...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Putin's former son-in-law has stolen our baby': Socialite wife of Russian oligarch makes astonishing claim that billionaire is hiding their daughter in Moscow

A London-based socialite has made the astonishing claim that her husband, the former son-in-law of Vladimir Putin, has stolen their newborn daughter and is hiding her in Moscow. Zhanna Volkova, a Russian celebrity married to the country's 'youngest billionaire' Kirill Shamalov, says she has been prevented from meeting the baby,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson says P&O Ferries DID break the law and warns the government WILL prosecute the firm - as boss apologies for sacking 800 staff but insists it was 'the only way to save the business'

Boris Johnson has claimed today that P&O Ferries did break British labour laws and warned the disgraced operator that it will be criminally prosecuted for dramatically sacking 800 workers without notice via a Zoom video call last week. The Prime Minister’s intervention comes after the millionaire boss of P&O Ferries...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Scotland Yard#The Daily Telegraph#The Cabinet Office#The Metropolitan Police#The Premier League#Itv News
The Independent

Face mask law is now ‘too big a force’ expert tells Nicola Sturgeon

Maintaining a legal requirement on Scots to wear face masks while on public transport and shopping is now “too big a force”, an infections expert has claimed.Dr Christine Tait-Burkard said cases of the BA2 Omicron subvariant had peaked about two weeks ago.And while the number of Scots in hospital with the virus has reached record highs in recent days, she said these figures “look like they are starting to drop”.I think recommendations for people to wear masks in high risk environments is the right course of action, it doesn’t need that legal enforcement any more.Dr Christine Tait-BurkardIn these circumstances she...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Sizewell C nuclear power station: Government to take 20% stake

The government plans to take a 20% stake in a £20bn large-scale nuclear plant at Sizewell, the BBC has learned. French developer EDF will also take a 20% stake in the Suffolk power station. Ministers hope the confirmation of two cornerstone investors will encourage infrastructure investors and pension funds...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Partygate police interviewing key witnesses over ‘lockdown-busting events’

Detectives investigating alleged lockdown-busting parties held in Downing Street and the Cabinet Office have begun interviewing key witnesses.The Metropolitan Police said more than 100 questionnaires have been sent out so far to people at the alleged gatherings, which have to be completed and returned within seven days.A No 10 source said on Monday evening that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not been interviewed.Investigators have started reviewing all available evidence but have not yet made any referrals for potential fines to be issued.Every questionnaire response is being assessed alongside all available evidence, and should this reach the evidential threshold, then referrals...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Ministers accused of ‘cultural vandalism’ as government announces plans to privatise Channel 4

Ministers have been accused of “cultural vandalism” after the government announced it is to press ahead with plans to privatise Channel 4.The contentious decision to sell off the broadcaster, which was founded in 1982, follows a consultation on its future, a government source told The Independent.It is expected to form part of a draft Media Bill to be unveiled at the Queen’s speech – setting out the forthcoming agenda for Boris Johnson’s government – next month.The source said the sale would form part of reforms “to modernise and sustain the UK’s public service broadcasting sector”, but the move was met...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Civil servant in charge of Whitehall ethics is first to be named as getting a £50 Partygate fine: Helen MacNamara provided karaoke machine for 'raucous' Covid rulebreaking bash as others are fined for partying on eve of Prince Philip's funeral

A senior civil servant who was in charge of ethics at Whitehall is reportedly among the first to be fined by police in connection with the Partygate scandal. Former Deputy Cabinet Secretary Helen MacNamara was handed a £50 fine after police investigators found she had breached Covid laws by attending a 'raucous' lockdown karaoke party where there was a drunken brawl, reports claim.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Biden news – live: Hunter’s secret service costs revealed as president says Putin should face war crimes trial

As horrifying details of atrocities committed by Russian forces in Ukraine continue to emerge, Joe Biden has reiterated his view that Vladimir Putin is a war criminal – and has suggested he should face legal consequences for what his military is doing.Speaking to reporters in Washington as he disembarked Marine One, Mr Biden said: “You remember I got criticised for calling Putin a war criminal. Well, the truth of the matter – you saw what happened in Bucha – he is a war criminal... We have to get all the details so that this can be, so we can...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Partygate: Ex-ethics chief MacNamara fined and sorry for ‘error of judgment’

A former senior Whitehall official has confirmed she has paid a fine for a lockdown-busting party.Helen MacNamara, the former deputy cabinet secretary, said she was “sorry for the error of judgment I have shown”.She was reported to have received the fixed penalty notice (FPN) in connection with a leaving do held in the Cabinet Office on June 18 2020.I am sorry for the error of judgment that I have shownHelen MacNamaraMs MacNamara, who now works for the Premier League, said: “I am sorry for the error of judgment I have shown. I have accepted and paid the fixed penalty notice.”She...
U.K.
The Independent

Germany’s chancellor to visit Boris Johnson to ‘galvanise’ military support for Ukraine

Germany’s new chancellor will visit Boris Johnson as the Nato allies plan how to give Ukraine greater military firepower to help it defeat Russia’s “barbaric” invasion.It is believed that the prime minister is wanting to arm the devastated country with anti-ship missiles to attack Russian warships, which are now attacking the critical port of Odesa.Ukraine’s foreign minister has also revealed that some western nations have “agreed for the first time to send tanks and heavy armour” – predicting an announcement “this week”.Now Mr Johnson will host Olaf Scholz and Polish president Andrzej Duda as he “galvanises the tough and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Minister defends MPs employing wives amid Tory MP David Warburton allegations

A Cabinet minister has defended MPs employing their relatives, amid concerns former aides of Tory David Warburton felt unable to report allegations to his office because his wife handles HR.Mr Warburton, who represents Somerton and Frome, has had the Conservative whip withdrawn after allegations of sexual harassment and cocaine use emerged.The Sunday Times, which first reported the claims, said two complainants whose allegations are being investigated by parliamentary authorities sidestepped his Commons office.The newspaper said this move was in part due to the person responsible for handling HR complaints being his wife Harriet, whom he employs on a publicly funded...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

584K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy