Louisville, KY

LMPD: Man says he was shot by someone hiding in bushes during Louisville shooting

 1 day ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for a suspect after an 18-year-old was shot and injured in the Shawnee neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened in broad daylight just before 4 p.m. Sunday. The victim,...

Louisville local news

