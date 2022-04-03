ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Marjorie Taylor Greene Harangues School Shooting Survivor Over Gun Stance

By Andrew Stanton
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

She described David Hogg's reaction to Parkland as "joining a women's anti-gun lobby funded by billionaire...

Comments / 835

Gantz John
1d ago

Why are we surprised…she has always been a bully and that’s the best she can ever be…ignorant and stupidity abound in her..but remember, they voted for her, knowing who she was, so it says more about her constituents than her

Reply(86)
372
Jennifer Northrup
1d ago

She mite feel different if someone shot one of her kids ! Georgia reelect someone to fill her seat! She has done nothing for you but shame your state and people !! 😡😡😡

Reply(16)
247
VivaSatire!
1d ago

Rep Taylor Greene then went after several Family Members of Gun Violence Victims on Twitter, asking if their hate for guns means they are Communists?!?

Reply(51)
139
