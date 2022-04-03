ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Eau Claire planning count of short-term rentals in city

By Andrew Dowd Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 1 day ago

EAU CLAIRE — As the city starts discussions of how to regulate short-term rental housing in Eau Claire, its first step is to try and get an accurate count of how many people open their homes here to paying guests via Airbnb, Vrbo and other services.

In the coming weeks the city plans to use software called Host Compliance to determine how many Eau Claire residences are regularly rented to short-term guests and those that just do that on rare occasions.

“For now we’re just trying to identify the situation on the ground,” said Scott Allen, the city’s community development director.

The survey is the first step toward potentially updating city ordinances that have not yet caught up to the phenomenon of property owners turning their homes and other dwellings as short-term rentals.

“We’re trying to see what gaps there are in what we’ve been regulating,” Allen said.

Currently, homes used for long stints as short-term rentals are supposed to get permits from the city to run their property as a “bed and breakfast.” They also need to license them as “transient rooming houses,” which requires health and safety inspections done by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

Since 2019, the city has had four properties go through all those requirements, but Allen said searches of the Eau Claire market have shown dozens of properties listed on short-term rental sites.

How many of those listings are from people just renting out beds to make money off visitors coming for special events, such as Country Jam, versus places rented throughout the year is a goal of the upcoming survey using Home Compliance.

And how to regulate places rented on rare occasions versus those used on a regular basis will be part of discussions on how Eau Claire could change its ordinances.

The city had begun talking about short-term rental regulations in 2019, but then the COVID-19 pandemic put those talks on hold as other issues took priority. When Eau Claire’s Plan Commission issued a new bed and breakfast permit last month to a homeowner, that helped bring the topic back to the forefront.

It has also been an issue discussed by neighborhood associations, which are working on their own ideas for potential ordinance changes to the city.

“We may see something perhaps come forward from the neighborhood associations as suggestions,” Allen said.

The local hotel and tourism industry is also looking forward to these talks, he added. Their interest is to have a “level playing field” so short-term rentals meet the same health and safety standards, as well as collecting room tax, that hotels do.

The city Plan Commission is scheduled to discuss short-term rentals at its 7 p.m. meeting tonight(Monday) in the council chamber at City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St.

In addition to reviewing current state law and local ordinances governing short-term rentals, commission members have also been shown how Green Bay updated its zoning codes in 2016 to regulate the properties.

The commission will be asked to give direction to city staff on next steps to take on the issue, Allen said.

Comments / 1

Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram

3K+

Followers

179

Posts

707K+

Views

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota ski resort purchased by anonymous donor

(Park Rapids, MN) -- An anonymous Minnesota donor has helped a San Francisco-based trust purchase a former ski resort to be used as park land. The donor assisted the Trust for Public Land with purchasing Val Chatel near Park Rapids from a group of investors. The purchase was made for one-point-eight million dollars on March 7th and the land was then donated to Hubbard County.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eau Claire, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Eau Claire, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbnb Rentals#City Plan#Short Term Rental#City Hall#Host Compliance
sevendaysvt

Weinberger Vetoes Burlington's Short-Term Rental Regulations

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger has vetoed an ordinance intended to curb the number of short-term rentals in the city. The measure, which city councilors approved last month by an 8-4 vote, was the result of a two-year debate over how to regulate properties rented out on sites such as Airbnb. The new rules would prevent property owners from running a short-term rental anywhere but in their permanent residence, with few exceptions. Proponents said the regs would free up long-term housing, which is sorely needed in a city with a meager vacancy rate of less than 2 percent.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Burlington Council Fails to Override Short-Term Rental Veto, Approves 'Shelter Pod' Plan

Burlington city councilors fell one vote short on Monday in their attempt to override a mayoral veto of new regulations for short-term rentals. It originally appeared that councilors had the needed two-thirds majority to defeat Mayor Miro Weinberger's veto, as eight of 12 councilors voted last month in favor of the regulations. But Councilor Karen Paul (D-Ward 6) flipped at Monday night's meeting, which stretched into early Tuesday, and cast the decisive vote to sustain the veto.
BURLINGTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Vail Daily

Vail looks at ways to change short-term rental regulations

As the Vail Town Council considers new regulations and fees for short-term rentals, one proposal stands out: Limiting new registrations. The council looked at a number of proposals during its March 15 meeting. Those proposals were put together by the town’s finance department, along with consultants Economic & Planning Systems and RRC Associates.
VAIL, CO
Missoulian

Missoula officials address short-term rentals, rent control at housing forum

What Missoulians get paid isn't nearly enough to pay for housing here. Last summer in Missoula, the median rent for a two-bedroom home was $979 a month. The income required to afford a rent like that is $39,160 a year, but the median renter income was a paltry $27,456, according to Heather McMilin, the project development director for the affordable housing nonprofit Homeword. McMilin was part of a City Club Missoula forum on attainable housing on Monday.
MISSOULA, MT
Post Register

City of Boise approves short term rentals ordinance that requires business licenses

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — If you own a short-term rental property in Boise city limits you better get a license moving forward. On Wednesday, the Boise City Council approved a new ordinance that will require owners of said rentals to get a new business license, proof of insurance, and fire suppression devices. There is also a fee attached for each new license.
BOISE, ID
HeySoCal

LA sues Vrbo for allegedly violating short-term rental law

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office announced a lawsuit Monday against the operator of the vacation rental platform Vrbo for allegedly processing rental bookings for unregistered hosts, in violation of the city’s Short-Term Rental Ordinance. The city alleges that 29% of the 776 booking transactions violated the city’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Caledonian Record-News

Monroe Zoning Amendments Now Allow Short-Term Rentals, Campgrounds

Short-term rentals, campgrounds (in certain areas) and temporary occupancy of RVs are now allowed in Monroe, following review by the appropriate town board. The new regulations — three amendments to the town’s zoning ordinance — were approved by ballot vote last Tuesday and announced by Moderator Denis Ward during Town Meeting. None of the uses were previously permitted in Monroe.
MONROE, NH
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Short-Term Rental Restrictions Pass Final Committee

A city proposal aimed at reining in short-term vacation rentals on Oahu cleared another hurdle at a Honolulu City Council committee meeting on Wednesday. The latest version of Bill 41 would prohibit the booking of short-term rentals for fewer than 90 days – up from the current 30 days – in most areas of the island. It would also impose new restrictions, fees and fines. Council Zoning Chair Brandon Elefante’s committee draft passed third reading in the zoning committee and is now headed to the full council for a final vote.
HONOLULU, HI
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
3K+
Followers
179
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy