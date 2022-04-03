Eau Claire planning count of short-term rentals in city

EAU CLAIRE — As the city starts discussions of how to regulate short-term rental housing in Eau Claire, its first step is to try and get an accurate count of how many people open their homes here to paying guests via Airbnb, Vrbo and other services.

In the coming weeks the city plans to use software called Host Compliance to determine how many Eau Claire residences are regularly rented to short-term guests and those that just do that on rare occasions.

“For now we’re just trying to identify the situation on the ground,” said Scott Allen, the city’s community development director.

The survey is the first step toward potentially updating city ordinances that have not yet caught up to the phenomenon of property owners turning their homes and other dwellings as short-term rentals.

“We’re trying to see what gaps there are in what we’ve been regulating,” Allen said.

Currently, homes used for long stints as short-term rentals are supposed to get permits from the city to run their property as a “bed and breakfast.” They also need to license them as “transient rooming houses,” which requires health and safety inspections done by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

Since 2019, the city has had four properties go through all those requirements, but Allen said searches of the Eau Claire market have shown dozens of properties listed on short-term rental sites.

How many of those listings are from people just renting out beds to make money off visitors coming for special events, such as Country Jam, versus places rented throughout the year is a goal of the upcoming survey using Home Compliance.

And how to regulate places rented on rare occasions versus those used on a regular basis will be part of discussions on how Eau Claire could change its ordinances.

The city had begun talking about short-term rental regulations in 2019, but then the COVID-19 pandemic put those talks on hold as other issues took priority. When Eau Claire’s Plan Commission issued a new bed and breakfast permit last month to a homeowner, that helped bring the topic back to the forefront.

It has also been an issue discussed by neighborhood associations, which are working on their own ideas for potential ordinance changes to the city.

“We may see something perhaps come forward from the neighborhood associations as suggestions,” Allen said.

The local hotel and tourism industry is also looking forward to these talks, he added. Their interest is to have a “level playing field” so short-term rentals meet the same health and safety standards, as well as collecting room tax, that hotels do.

The city Plan Commission is scheduled to discuss short-term rentals at its 7 p.m. meeting tonight(Monday) in the council chamber at City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St.

In addition to reviewing current state law and local ordinances governing short-term rentals, commission members have also been shown how Green Bay updated its zoning codes in 2016 to regulate the properties.

The commission will be asked to give direction to city staff on next steps to take on the issue, Allen said.