Yulee, FL

Vehicle fire snarls northbound lanes of I-95 in Yulee

News4Jax.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A vehicle fire brought northbound traffic to a halt...

www.news4jax.com

News4Jax.com

Patrol cruiser involved in crash on I-95 at Edgewood Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol was called in to investigate a crash involving a patrol cruiser Thursday evening on I-95 northbound near the exit for Edgewood Avenue. Details surrounding the crash were not immediately clear. Units with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office could be spotted assisting at the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Family of 6 displaced by fire on the Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A family of six was displaced Saturday morning by a house fire on Jacksonville’s Northside. Roughly 30 members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a home on Guernsey Court around 4 a.m. Saturday. JFRD believes the fire started in the home’s garage.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
First Coast News

"We need prayers": Family of 5-year-old explains events before deadly crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A high speed chase ended tragically on Thursday as police say 32-year-old Pamela Cabrera was being pursued after an alleged kidnapping. Cabrera took police through North Jacksonville near Dunn Avenue and onto 95 near Durbin Creek and 9B. She crashed her vehicle into a retention pond and police got her out of the pond and arrested her. Cabrera's 5-year-old daughter, Vanity, died.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man tried to save motorcyclist after Beach Boulevard crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man said he tried to save the life of a motorcyclist involved in a crash Tuesday night on Beach Boulevard at Spring Glen Road. Keith Schafrik said he couldn’t sit back until paramedics arrived. “If it was one of my family members, I would...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Van filled with teens hits 2 pedestrians, killing 1 in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A 65-year-old man from Maine was hit and killed Saturday morning on State Road A1A in St. Augustine, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man and a 63-year-old woman -- both from Boothbay Harbor, Maine -- were crossing A1A at Euclid Avenue, just in front of The Reef restaurant, when a van driven by a 17-year-old boy from Warsaw, Indiana, struck the pair.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
UPI News

Alligator chases remote-controlled boat in Florida retention pond

March 18 (UPI) -- A Florida woman captured video of a playful alligator chasing a remote-controlled toy boat across the surface of a retention pond. The filmer, a producer for WJAX-TV, captured footage when the gator's attention was grabbed by a neighbor's remote-controlled boat in the Jacksonville retention pond. The...
FLORIDA STATE
WALB 10

GBI: 1 wanted in Hahira murder investigation

HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) - One suspect is wanted in a death investigation that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is currently assisting with. On Sunday, around 9:10 p.m., Hahira police requested GBI assistance with the death of a man at the Hahira Inn on Highway 122 off of I-75. Hahira...
HAHIRA, GA

