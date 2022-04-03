5 fun recipes to make this week

Monday's date may have been merely 3/14 to most, but at the Beaumont Children's Museum it was reason to celebrate Pi Day - 3.14 (and too many more numbers to enumerate, because, well, it's infinite). It was also Albert Einstein's birthday, all of which was good fodder for pi-related activities at the museum, which was open Monday due to the start of spring break. And what better way to celebrate Pi Day than with an activity that provides near infinite laughs - a pie in the face game.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 21 DAYS AGO