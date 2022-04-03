ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

5 fun recipes to make this week

Herald & Review
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's recipe roundup features meals that...

herald-review.com

Taste Of Home

How to Make the Best-Ever Banoffee Pie Recipe

If you’re looking for a dessert that’s tasty enough to make you Star Baker, look no further. This banoffee pie recipe is a classic British dessert that hails from a pub in the 1970s. It’s named for the flavor combination of bananas and toffee, and like most British food names, is best said aloud in your most impressive English accent.
RECIPES
Eater

The Best Sheet Pan Recipes, According to Eater Editors

On weeknights, or in advance of spontaneous dinner parties, or during those times when cooking just feels like a slog, there is nothing quite like a sheet pan. The flattened versions of one-pot recipes, sheet pan recipes are often as easy as they are quick, and though no one likes to scrub a sheet pan after dinner, tin foil and parchment make that task a little easier. Here are six Eater editors’ recipes for broiler-friendly, oven-dependent, delicious sheet pan recipes for any occasion.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Crunchy Fried Cheese Recipe: This Ooey Gooey Fried Cheese Recipe Takes Minutes to Make

Fried cheese is irresistible. This easy fried cheese recipe starts with string cheese, so it's a snap to make. Serve with ranch dressing or marinara sauce for dipping. What a fun snack to serve the kids, at your tailgating party or just as an appetizer while watching your favorite shows on TV. Not a fan of mozzarella cheese? Try this fried cheese recipe with cheddar cheese sticks.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Easiest Chicken Pot Pie Recipe Ever: 6-Ingredient Chicken Pot Pie Recipe Is on the Table in 30 Minutes

My husband and sons love chicken pot pie. To be honest, I was never a huge fan ... until I found this easy chicken pot pie recipe. Now we all love it. This easy pot pie recipe – my take on the Campbell’s recipe – is so delicious and easy to make that it may just make everyone in your family a fan of chicken pot pie, too. A savory dinner is ready is only about 30 minutes!
RECIPES
The Kitchn

The 10 Most Popular New Recipes of March 2022

The on-again, off-again warm days in March inspire us to make an eclectic mix of recipes (think: a hearty pot of chili one day ,and fresh pesto the next). Because this month ushered in the first official day of spring, we found our readers also clung to a mix of hearty comfort meals with a sprinkle of sweet and refreshing options.
RECIPES
Yardbarker

20 spinach recipes you absolutely must try

Creamed spinach is one of those dishes that sounds kind of gross, but it’s actually delicious. Come on, it’s essentially just spinach, butter, cream, and three types of cheese. Morton’s Steakhouse is famous for theirs, and you can replicate it at home with this recipe from Dinner Then Dessert.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

10 Simple Seaweed Salad Recipes

You can never go wrong with that deliciously satisfying umami taste of seaweed salad. It has both light and refreshing marine flavor and makes a great appetizer, starter, or accompaniment to so many different dishes within Asian cuisine. Not only is seaweed a delicious way to incorporate more sea vegetables into your diet, but it’s also a fantastic source of vegan protein. Tasty, healthy, and versatile, you really can’t go wrong with any of these seaweed salad recipes.
RECIPES
The Blade

Bilyeu: On to another week of food and fun

At the end of February, I wrote about that upcoming week of feasting which included Paczki Day, Mardi Gras, Lenten fish fries, and Restaurant Week Toledo. I felt it came in second, behind Thanksgiving week, for gleeful gluttony.
TOLEDO, OH
DFW Community News

Easy Shamrock Eggs Recipe [Fun St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast]

This Shamrock Eggs recipe is such a fun and yummy St. Patrick’s Day breakfast idea! Your little leprechauns will love eating this St Patrick’s Day food idea, plus a fun breakfast is a great way to start off the day. Kids Activities Blog loves recipes for kids like this that are not only cute but super easy to make.
RECIPES
Beaumont Enterprise

Pi Day makes for infinite fun

Monday's date may have been merely 3/14 to most, but at the Beaumont Children's Museum it was reason to celebrate Pi Day - 3.14 (and too many more numbers to enumerate, because, well, it's infinite). It was also Albert Einstein's birthday, all of which was good fodder for pi-related activities at the museum, which was open Monday due to the start of spring break. And what better way to celebrate Pi Day than with an activity that provides near infinite laughs - a pie in the face game.
BEAUMONT, TX
B105

New Netflix Kids’ Show ‘Making Fun’ Is Fun For Parents Too

Let's be honest, most of the shows our kids watch are pretty uninteresting to us parents. Fortunately, my kids have outgrown the really young kids shows that tend to be the most painful to watch a million times over and over again. My eight year old daughter enjoys a lot of the shows that Netflix has in the kids section. I'll catch a few minutes of something here or there of what she's watching, but most of it isn't worth paying attention to. The other day, something caught my eye on a show she was watching.
KIDS

