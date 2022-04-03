ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

First Alert Forecast: another cold front brings another round of rain this week

By Wade Hampton
KPLC TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Well, it was an absolutely gorgeous day Sunday, and we will remain quiet through the evening...

www.kplctv.com

Comments / 1

Related
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and muggy afternoon, next round of storms early Tuesday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We saw a perfect end to our weekend as we saw temperatures back into the lower 80′s and plenty of sunshine as high pressure moved in. Changes are already moving in though for our Monday morning as winds have turn back out of the south and are helping to keep temperatures a little warmer to start the day, but bigger changes arrive as we head into the overnight hours as our next cold front arrives.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Chilly and breezy, afternoon rain possible

It's a brighter finish to the weekend overall, but cold. Highs will only be in the 30s, feeling more like the 20s with a chilly northwest breeze.It won't be nearly as windy as yesterday, but some gusts to 30 mph are still possible.After morning sunshine, you'll notice an increase in cloud cover through the afternoon. A few very spotty snow showers can't be ruled out for our northwestern counties.Skies gradually clear again overnight with lows ranging from the 20s in the 'burbs to the low 30s in NYC.We'll see a quick recovery for Monday as just like that, temps jump back above normal. Highs will be in the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine.Other than a spotty shower on Tuesday, it's a fairly quiet and mild week ahead. Temps will be in the 50s and 60s for this last official week of winter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
KLTV

Tornado tosses lake O’ the Pines RVs

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The damage in Upshur County from last night’s storm went on for miles. Fortunately, most of the path of destruction was in unpopulated areas. But in several places roads and highways were crossed. KLTV takes a look at an RV park at the Lake O’ the Pines Highway 155 bridge on the northeastern edge of Upshur County that was damaged by a tornado.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Cheapest Crawfish Prices In Southwest Louisiana

Looking for some spicy crawdads around town? We have a list of restaurants and drive-thrus all across SWLA that have the best prices. Crawfish Fun Fact: I found this article that says the oldest fossil records show crawfish burrows in Australia from over 115 yeas ago. Crawfish farming didn't start to catch on until the 1960s and today Louisiana provides 70-90% of the crawfish consumed in the USA.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Severe Weather Threat Looming for Much of Louisiana Tonight

Louisiana's next threat of severe storms and tornadoes will likely start to materialize across the state later tonight. The showers and storms will move into and across the state during the nighttime hours and for many of us that will mean a stormy start for the drive into work and or school on Tuesday.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy