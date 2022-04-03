ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prospect Park, NJ

Season of Smorgasburg: ‘The Woodstock of Eating’ returns to Prospect Park

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

Sunday was the kickoff to the Season of Smorgasburg in Prospect Park. Hundreds of people did not let the gray skies and periodic rain stop them from enjoying it.

This food festival offers some of the most unique and delicious food the area has to offer. Those who attended were able to try cane juice made fresh on site. Torched ice creams, a whole pizza oven for that special wood fire taste, wraps and so much more is available.

Vendors say these festivals give them great exposure and allows them the chance to build a reputation for their creations.

The event is presented in partnership with the Prospect Park Alliance.

The festival is open every Sunday through Oct. 30.

For more information, you can visit their website .

City
Prospect Park, NJ
