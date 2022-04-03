ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkeye, IA

Keegan Murray Picks Up Malone Award

By Iowa Sports Information
 1 day ago

Hawkeye Standout Named Nation's Best Power Forward

NEW ORLEANS -- University of Iowa men’s basketball sophomore Keegan Murray has been named the recipient of the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award. The announcement was made by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Named after Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone, the annual honor in its eighth year recognizes the top power forward in Division I men’s college basketball. He is the first Hawkeye and Big Ten player to earn the honor.

The Hawkeyes have had a player earn a national positional award each of the past three seasons. All-American Luka Garza repeated as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year in 2020 and 2021.

Murray is a finalist for the Wooden Award, with the winner being announced on April 5. He was

Last month, Murray

Murray (6-foot-8, 225 pounds) ranks first in the country in Player Efficiency Rating (37.8); fourth in points per game (23.5); 34th in field goal percentage (.554); 46th in blocks per contest (1.94); and 51st in double-doubles (10). His 23.5 points per game average is tops among players from a major conference and marks the third consecutive season a Hawkeye has led the Big Ten in scoring (Garza in 2020 and 2021). Murray was the only player nationally to average 23+ points and 8+ rebounds this season.

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native tallied 20+ points 26 times and 25+ points 16 times this season, both of which rank first nationally. Murray was

He was named Big Ten Player of the Week a program-best six times this season (Nov. 22; Dec. 20; Jan. 3; Feb. 14; Feb. 28, March 6). .

2022 KEEGAN MURRAY HONORS

• Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year

• John R. Wooden Award Finalist, All-American

• Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Finalist

• Lute Olson National Player of the Year Finalist

• Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year Finalist

• Consensus First Team All-America
Sporting News First Team All-America

Associated Press First Team All-America

• USBWA First Team All-America

The Athletic First Team All-America

• NABC Second Team All-America Team

• NABC First Team All-District Team

• USBWA All-District VI Team

• All-Big Ten First Team honoree (unanimous)

• Associated Press All-Big Ten First Team selection (unanimous)

• Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player and All-Tournament Team

• NABC First Team All-District
The Athletic Midseason Second Team All-America
• Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week (Feb. 14)

• Big Ten Co-Player of the Week (March 7)

• Big Ten Player of the Week (Feb. 28)
• Big Ten Co-Player of the Week (Feb. 14)
• Big Ten Player of the Week (Jan. 3)
• Big Ten Player of the Week (Dec. 20)
• Big Ten Co-Player of the Week (Nov. 22)

