Inmate charged after stabbing another inmate

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Sunday, April 3, 2022, TFC Farmer of the Huntington Detachment, responded to a fight among inmates at the Western Regional Jail, located at 1 O’Hanlon Place, in Barboursville, West Virginia.

During the altercation the suspect, 20 year old Khalel Ragin, stabbed the victim, 27 year old Dandre Noble, with a weapon in the neck. Khalel Ragin was arrested and charged with the crimes of Malicious Wounding and Inmate in Possession of Hazardous Materials.

Khalel Ragin is still housed at the Western Regional Jail pending bond.

No one else was injured.