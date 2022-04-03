ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barboursville, WV

Inmate charged after stabbing another inmate

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
 1 day ago
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Sunday, April 3, 2022, TFC Farmer of the Huntington Detachment, responded to a fight among inmates at the Western Regional Jail, located at 1 O’Hanlon Place, in Barboursville, West Virginia.

During the altercation the suspect, 20 year old Khalel Ragin, stabbed the victim, 27 year old Dandre Noble, with a weapon in the neck. Khalel Ragin was arrested and charged with the crimes of Malicious Wounding and Inmate in Possession of Hazardous Materials.

Khalel Ragin is still housed at the Western Regional Jail pending bond.

No one else was injured.

WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio puppies cling to each other after being rescued

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) The Youngstown Police Department received a call from two concerned citizens after seeing three dogs, a mom and two puppies, hidden away in a small fenced-in area covered with a blue tarp, reported WLWT. Police officers called the Animal Charity of Ohio who sent an agent to the scene where they found […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
