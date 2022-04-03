ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, WV

Woman charged after stabbing another woman

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gYLsF_0eyJ6opB00

BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Sunday, April 3, 2022, Trooper J.G. Stapleton of the Madison Detachment was dispatched to a stabbing call in the Jeffrey area of Boone County.

Trooper Stapleton arrived on scene and made contact with the victim, 45 year old Carleen Ferrell of Jeffrey, WV and confirmed she had been stabbed in the sternum with a knife.

Trooper Stapleton obtained a location and description of the suspect, 40 year old Amber Kinser of Danville, WV and remained with Carleen Ferrell until Boone EMS arrived on scene.

Trooper Stapleton located Amber Kinser at a nearby residence where she was taken into custody without incident. Amber Kinser was arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding.

Carlene Ferrell was transported from the scene and flown to Charleston Area Medical Center for injuries sustained from the stabbing. Amber Kinser was transported to Southwestern Regional Jail.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

One injured, one in custody after stabbing

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was stabbed in the sternum with a knife on Sunday in the Jefferson area of Boone County, according to West Virginia State Police Troopers. Trooper J.G. Stapleton of the Madison Detachment made contact with the victim, 45 year old Carleen Ferrell of Jeffrey, and gathered a location and description of the suspect.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Daily Voice

Woman Stabbed Dead In Leonia

A 35-year-old woman was stabbed dead in a Leonia garden apartment, authorities confirmed.Police responding to a 911 call from the apartment on Grand Avenue near the Leonia Tennis Club found the body of Alicia A. Arnone, 35, around 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella sa…
LEONIA, NJ
WOWK 13 News

Man facing charges after early-morning pursuit

UPDATE (11:53 a.m. on Friday, April 1): Rapheal Jay Ray was arraigned in Putnam County Magistrate Court on Friday morning. He was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, obstructing, speeding and driving without proper registration. Bond was set at $30,000 cash or surety. UPDATE (10:42 a.m. on Friday, April 1): According to Putnam County Magistrate […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boone County, WV
Danville, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, WV
City
Danville, WV
City
Madison, WV
Boone County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Jeffrey, WV
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WJHL

WCSO: 4 more arrested after drone flies over jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following the March 20 arrest of Dustin Garland for flying a drone with contraband over the Washington County Detention Center, four more people have been arrested. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), investigators learned that Garland had been communicating via “Chirp” or text messages with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WSAZ

Man arrested in shooting Sunday

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Update 4/3/2022. Deputies have arrested Brett Peters in connection to the shooting in Alum Creek Sunday. Peters was arrested after deputies found him and the victim, Lacy Harrison inside the home at the 600 block of Childress Rd. According the criminal complaint, Harrison has been shot in the left side of her face and she had extensive internal injuries to her head.
ALUM CREEK, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trooper J G Stapleton#The Madison Detachment#Boone Ems
WTRF- 7News

Inmate stabbed in neck at West Virginia jail

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police report that today, TFC Farmer of the Huntington Detachment responded to a fight among inmates at the Western Regional Jail, located at 1 O’Hanlon Place, in Barboursville, West Virginia.  During the altercation the suspect, 20-year-old Khalel Ragin, allegedly stabbed the victim, 27-year-old Dandre Noble, with a weapon […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
SCDNReports

Woman Arrested at Scene of Fatal Overdose

A man is dead, and a woman is in jail after a report of an overdose on 7th Street. Officers responded to a call for an overdosed man who was unresponsive just after 9 am. Medics confirmed the man was deceased at the scene and notified the coroner. Police discovered...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man stabbed, killed by brother in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police said a man stabbed his older brother to death Monday morning in north Columbus. According to Columbus police, at about 11:36 a.m. Monday, police were called to the 6000 block of Lepage Court on the report of a stabbing.   Pollice said Sakariya A. Hirad, 20, stabbed his brother Mohamed […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Unidentified body found in Ohio river

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Two kayakers on the Hocking River found a body near Nelsonville on Wednesday around 3:45 p.m., according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. “Deputies arrived in the area off State Route 278 at the bottom of Lick Run Hill, just outside Nelsonville and located a deceased male on a sand […]
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Woman reported missing out of St. Albans area

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A woman has been reported missing out of St. Albans. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Roberta Anne Bearfield, 54, was last seen on Mar. 30, 2022, with a male friend, William “Bill” Perdue, 34. They left in a 2002 Kia Spectra, according to the KCSO. The registration is […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Escaped Boone County inmate captured

UPDATE (2:21 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022): The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says that Hughes has been captured. She now faces a new charge of escape. UPDATE: (10:40 A.M. Tuesday, March 22, 2022) – We’re learning more information about an escaped inmate authorities are searching for in Boone County. According to the Boone County […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Women accused of killing 13-year-old taken into custody

UPDATE (12:52 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022): Michael Baylous from the U.S. Marshals Office for the Southern District of West Virginia said Nichole Brooks and Isis Wallace have been found. The two women were wanted for first-degree murder charges. The U.S. Marshals First State Fugitive Task Force arrested Brooks and Wallace around 9 p.m. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy