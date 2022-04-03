Woman charged after stabbing another woman

BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Sunday, April 3, 2022, Trooper J.G. Stapleton of the Madison Detachment was dispatched to a stabbing call in the Jeffrey area of Boone County.

Trooper Stapleton arrived on scene and made contact with the victim, 45 year old Carleen Ferrell of Jeffrey, WV and confirmed she had been stabbed in the sternum with a knife.

Trooper Stapleton obtained a location and description of the suspect, 40 year old Amber Kinser of Danville, WV and remained with Carleen Ferrell until Boone EMS arrived on scene.

Trooper Stapleton located Amber Kinser at a nearby residence where she was taken into custody without incident. Amber Kinser was arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding.

Carlene Ferrell was transported from the scene and flown to Charleston Area Medical Center for injuries sustained from the stabbing. Amber Kinser was transported to Southwestern Regional Jail.