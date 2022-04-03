ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Idaho, Montana among 17 new LDS temples announced

By Spencer Burt
 1 day ago
SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans to build 17 new temples Sunday in the final session of the April 2022 General Conference.

The new locations will be:

  • Montpelier, Idaho
  • Missoula, Montana
  • Modesto, California
  • Austin, Texas
  • Wichita, Kansas
  • Cleveland, Ohio
  • Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Tampa, Florida
  • Mexico City Benemérito, Mexico
  • San Luis Potosí, Mexico
  • Cusco, Peru
  • Santos, Brazil
  • Maceió, Brazil
  • Birmingham, United Kingdom
  • Barcelona, Spain
  • Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo
  • Wellington, New Zealand

This brings the total number of temples worldwide (including active temples, under construction or renovation, and announced) to 282.

No new temple sites in Utah were announced this time. In the previous General Conference in October, President Russell M. Nelson announced that a new temple will be built in Heber Valley, and the Provo Temple will be reconstructed .

Montpelier, located just north of Bear Lake, will be Idaho's ninth temple. The others are Twin Falls, Boise, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Pocatello, Rexburg, Rexburg North (announced), and Burley (announced).

Missoula will be Montana's third temple, joining Billings and Helena (under construction).

Modesto will be the 10th temple in California. Others in the state are Fresno, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Oakland, Redlands, Sacramento, San Diego, Feather River (under construction), and Yorba Linda (announced).

Austin, the state capital, will be Texas' seventh temple. Others include Dallas, Houston, Lubbock, San Antonio, McAllen (under construction), and Fort Worth (announced).

Wichita will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Kansas.

Cleveland is either Ohio's second or third Latter-day Saint temple, depending on how you look at it. The Columbus Ohio temple is under renovation. The church's first temple was built in Kirtland, but it is currently owned by the Community of Christ — an offshoot that broke away from the mainstream Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the 1800s.

Knoxville joins Memphis and Nashville as the third temple in Tennessee.

Tampa will be Florida's fourth temple. Others are Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, and Tallahassee (under construction).

San Luis Potosí and Mexico City Benemérito will be the 18th and 19th temples in Mexico. The others are Ciudad Juárez, Colonia Juárez Chihuahua, Guadalajara, Hermosillo Sonora, Mérida, Mexico City, Monterrey, Oaxaca, Tampico, Tijuana, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Puebla (under construction), Torreón (announced), Querétaro (announced), and Culiacán (announced).

Cusco will be Peru's fifth temple. The others are Arequipa, Lima, Trujillo, and Lima Los Olivos (under construction).

Maceió and Santos are the 15th and 16th temples in Brazil. The others are Campinas, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Manaus, Porto Alegre, Recife, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro (completed; dedication May 8), Belém (under construction), Brasília (under construction), Salvador (under construction), Belo Horizonte (announced), East São Paulo (announced), and Vitória (announced).

Birmingham will be the third temple in the United Kingdom (all three in England). It joins London and Preston.

Barcelona will be Spain's second temple, joining Madrid.

Brazzaville will be the church's first temple in the Republic of the Congo. There are three in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a separate country that borders the Republic of the Congo.

Wellington, the capital city of New Zealand located on the southwestern tip of the North Island, will be the country's third after Hamilton (under renovation) and Auckland (under construction).

Comments / 32

Matthew Bell
23h ago

I am proud to be member of the church of Jesus Christ of latter-day saints. this church builds the temples to allow any one who wants to learn of Christ and feel his spirt. We try to share his love for everyone and try to bring peace and love to this world that has become negative. there so much violence in this world that does not be there. we support all other churches that also encourage to look towards Christ and love he has. I encourage all of you to maybe take the time to learn of Christ and learn of his gospel rather than being so angry and hateful to everyone who is trying to bring peace in this world. I promise if you do this you may find joy and peace in your hearts.

Reply
5
talblnd33
1d ago

ain't gonna help them. They need to turn to Jesus. they are a cult

Reply(9)
14
Trump s corrupt
1d ago

For Gods sake, tax these monstrosities and all churches. What a croc.

Reply(1)
15
