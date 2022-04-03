ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Cast your vote for the Week 2 Baseball Player of the Week

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 1 day ago

The Lootpress Player of the Week Award, sponsored by Bodyworks and The Law Offices of Brandon Steele, has returned for softball and baseball season.

Below are the candidates for the second week of the season. Voting will close Monday at midnight. The fan vote will be used in the event of a tie.

In order for a player to be eligible or nominated, the stat keeper or coach must report all scores throughout the week, win or lose. Scores can be reported to Tylerjackson@lootpress.com and Rustyudy@lootpress.com. Doing so is simple. All you need to do is take a picture of the official scorebook for both teams, or a screenshot of the gamechanger box and send it to us.

  • Ryker Brown, Bluefield – In two games, Brown was 4 for 5 at the plate with a double, six RBIs and drew four walks. As a pitcher he went 1-0, striking out 14 batters in six innings of work against Princeton.
  • Josh Lovell, Shady Spring – In two games, Lovell went 4 for 5 at the plate, hitting a double, a home run and driving in two runs.
  • Elijah Farrington, Independence – In Indy’s only game this past week Farrington was 4 for 5 at the plate with a double in a 10-1 winner over Midland Trail.
  • Jacob Howard, Wyoming East – Howard went 2 for 3 at the plate against Liberty, driving in three runs and added a 1 for 2 performance against Class AAA Oak Hill, reaching base two times.
  • Logan Williams, Beckley – Williams pitched two games, allowing no hits over seven innings and striking out 19. One of his performances was a five inning no-hitter. At the plate he was 4 for 12 with five RBIs this week.
  • Isaac Price, Westside – Price struck out 14 in five innings, limiting Montcalm to just two hits in a 20-1 win over Montcalm.
  • Gavin Bennett, Greenbrier East – Bennett was 3 for 3 with a home run as Greenbrier East split a doubleheader with Spring Mills.
  • Griffin Boggs, Midland Trail – Boggs crushed it at the plate this past week, collecting a pair of three-hit games and driving in a combined six runs in those contests.

Cast your vote below!

Who is your Week 2 POTW

Ryker Brown

Josh Lovell

Elijah Farrington

Jacob Howard

Logan Williams

Isaac Price

Gavin Bennett

Griffin Boggs

Beckley, WV
