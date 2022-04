Back in July of 2020, my college community lost a great student, an incredible musician, and an irreplaceable friend. Kyle Robinson was a grade below me at The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York. He, too, was a Music Industry Major. I remember collaborating with him in ensembles and working sound for concerts that he was performing in. He had an incredible mind and ear for music, had a terrific voice, and had an overall star-power about him. Most of all, he had the ability to make anyone feel important.

