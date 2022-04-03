ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Mobster Hitman Who Killed 3 In Upstate NY Escaped Prison Custody

By Brian
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

An Upstate NY hitman who was convicted and sent to prison following three mob-related deaths in the 1990s has reportedly escaped from federal custody and is being sought after by the United States Marshall Service according to sources. According to NBC News, Dominic Taddeo, 64, was transferred from the...

