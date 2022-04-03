ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klay Thomson's Injury Status For Warriors-Kings Game

By Ben Stinar
 1 day ago

Klay Thomson has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

The Golden State Warriors are in Sacramento to take on the Kings on Sunday evening, and for the game they will be without five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson.

The superstar guard has been ruled out for the contest due to injury management, and his status for the night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 49-29 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.

Thompson went off for 36 points on Saturday evening in a win over the Utah Jazz.

