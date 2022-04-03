Olivia Rodrigo Belts Out ‘Drivers License’ At Grammys After Epic Win & Red Carpet Outfit

Olivia Rodrigo continues to shine in the music industry, showing up to the Grammys in a gorgeous black gown on the red carpet and performing a magical rendition of her hit ‘Drivers License.’

Olivia Rodrigo came to play and she’s here to stay! The 19-year-old stunned at the 2022 Grammys in a stunning black dress, which showed off her amazing figure. The gown featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, and she paired the ensemble with elbow-length black gloves. Olivia’s look was complete with a choker necklace and gorgeous dark brown locks styled in loose waves with a part in the middle.

Olivia Rodrigo on the Grammys red carpet. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Later in the evening, Olivia performed her big hit, “Drivers License,” to kick off the show, opening the scene on stage in a vintage Mercedes car — similar to the one she drove in the official video. The teen channeled early 2000s style for the performance, wearing an ethereal white mini dress with a ruffled skirt and pairing the look with black fishnet tights and large black combat boots. In addition to her stunning look, Olivia definitely impressed with her vocal skills, beautifully belting out every word and captivating the audience, who granted her an uproarious round of applause.

Olivia Rodrigo performing ‘Drivers License’ at the 2022 Grammys (Rob Latour/Shutterstock).

This is the singer’s very first Grammy Awards, and she’s definitely not messing around! In addition to performing, Olivia is also nominated for SEVEN awards. In addition to already winning Best Pop Solo Performance, her hit “Driver’s License” is up for the coveted Record of the Year, and her record, Sour, is up for Album of the Year. “Driver’s License” got a nomination in the Song of the Year category, as well, and Olivia is also up for Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album. “Goof 4 U” scored a nod for Best Music Video/Film, as well, but the award was handed out to Jon Batiste for “Freedom” in the pre-telecast portion of the event.

The young superstar rose to fame thanks to her hit breakup anthem “Driver’s License” which gained steam in Jan. 2021 after exploding on TikTok. Just like Taylor Swift, Olivia writes about her love life in her lyrics, although she leaves many details — including her partner’s identity — open-ended. Still, fans have come to the conclusion that Olivia’s relationship with fellow performer Joshua Bassett inspired her debut album Sour, which became a major hit upon its release in summer 2021. After her stellar performance at the Grammys, we’re looking forward to what she has up her sleeve next!